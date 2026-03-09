Leadway Strengthens Support For Nigerian Arts With Sponsorship Of +234 Art Fair

Leadway, Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial and wellbeing conglomerate, has deepened its commitment to the growth of the nation’s creative industry by sponsoring the +234 Art Fair for the third consecutive year.

A statement over the weekend said Leadway’s continued sponsorship underscored its belief in creative expression as a powerful driver of cultural and national development.

Through its partnership with the +234 Art Fair, Leadway provides not only financial backing but also strategic support to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy and nurture long-term artistic talent. This year’s edition of the +234 Art Fair takes place from March 5–8, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos.

The 2026 fair places strong emphasis on Inclusivity, a principle that goes beyond a slogan to shape how the fair is curated, experienced, and remembered. The approach ensures broader access, diverse representation, and meaningful engagement across Nigeria’s artistic landscape.

“At Leadway, we recognise the creative industry as an essential part of Nigeria’s cultural and economic fabric. A true national soft power,” said Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, Olusakin Labeodan on behalf of the Leadway Group.

“Beyond the artistic value, the creative sector contributes meaningfully to job creation, fosters innovation, and enterprise development.

Our partnership with the +234 Art Fair reflects our commitment to supporting structured platforms that provide emerging creatives with access to markets, mentorship, and sustainable growth opportunities.”

Launched in 2024, the +234 Art Fair has quickly become one of Nigeria’s most important platforms for emerging and unrepresented artists. The fair brings together painters, sculptors, photographers, and digital artists, creating opportunities to connect with collectors, art enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders.

It has established itself as a vital avenue for professional development and increased visibility within both local and international art markets.