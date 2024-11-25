Leadway Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Women

Share

Leading non-banking financial services group, Leadway Group has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women in different spheres of professional life.

This position was espoused at the recent She Leads Africa Level Up Career Fair 2024 sponsored by Leadway Group. The event, which held at the University of Lagos, had in attendance over 1,500 persons comprising young female graduates, employers, and industry leaders.

The SLA Level Up Career Fair is a conference organised by She Leads Africa, a community platform for empowering and helping young African women grow.

At the heart of the initiative is the critical objective of creating a vibrant space for networking and professional development for women from different professional backgrounds.

The conference featured a wide array of speakers who provided deep insight and mentorship drawing from their wealth of experience.

Speaking at the event, Manager, HNC Segment, Leadway Pensure, Rahinatu Omolamai, in the panel session titled “Staying Ahead of the Game: How to Future-Proof Your Career in a Constantly Evolving World,” shared valuable insights from her two decades of experience in the financial services sector.

She shared her experience in navigating industry changes, building strong client relationships, and leveraging leadership skills for lasting career success.

On Leadway’s commitment to supporting women, she added: “At Leadway, we are committed to empowering women not only within our organisation but also in the communities we serve.

“Our support for the SLA Level Up Career Fair aligns seamlessly with our brand goal, which is to cultivate an inclusive environment where women can thrive in their careers, under the auspices of our women-focused Hersurred community.”

Commenting on Leadway’s partnership with SLA, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings, Aishat Bello-Garuba, said: “This event exemplifies Leadway’s broader strategy of advancing gender diversity and inclusion through meaningful engagement with external communities.

“We are excited to partner with SLA, a platform that empowers women to connect with potential employers and learn from established professionals.

The SLA Career Fair highlights Hersurred’s commitment to women’s empowerment and career development.”

The sponsorship by Leadway’s womenfocused initiative, Hersurred, underscores the organisation’s dedication to promoting gender diversity and professional growth.

urred aims to create inclusive platforms for women, allowing them to connect with industry leaders, gain essential insights, and prepare for successful careers.

