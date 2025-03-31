Leadway Pensure Seeks More Voluntary Contributions For Future-Proof Security

Share

Leadway Pensure, a leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to securing the financial future of Nigerians by highlighting the benefits of Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVC).

This was emphasised during an interactive webinar hosted by the company, “Beyond the Paycheck: Winning Strategies to Boost Your Retirement Savings.”

The session provided participants with practical insights, guidance, and real-time strategies for optimising retirement savings.

The webinar featured two pension experts: Peter Mould, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, and Gloria Daniels, Head of Customer Relationship Management, both of Leadway Pensure PFA.

They demystified AVC and provided actionable steps to help Nigerians build a stronger retirement fund. Speaking on the importance of financial stability in retirement, Peter Mould emphasised the advantages of AVC as an essential strategy for achieving long-term security.

He stated: “Retirement planning goes beyond setting aside a portion of your paycheck. It involves creating a well-structured strategy that ensures financial stability and peace of mind in your golden years.

AVC allow individuals to contribute extra funds to their Retirement Savings Account (RSA), helping them build a stronger financial future.”

He further highlighted that AVC is accessible to everyone, regardless of income level. “AVC is not just for high-income earners; it is for anyone who wants to take control of their financial future.

Whether you’re a young professional just starting out or a business owner planning ahead, AVC can help you reach your retirement goals faster,” he concluded. Gloria Daniels, on the other hand, provided a step-by-step guide on initiating AVC, emphasising the flexibility and ease of the process.

