Leadway Pensure PFA, MD, honoured at 2023 West Africa Innovation Awards

Leadway Pensure PFA, a leading pension fund administrator in Nigeria, and its Managing Director, Lanre Idris, have been recognised at the 2023 West Africa Innovation Awards as the “West Africa’s Pension and Lifestyle Company of the Year” and the “Best Pension and Finance CEO of the Year,” respectively. The West Africa Innovation Awards is renowned for honouring excellence and innovation across diverse industries, making these recognitions all the more prestigious.

In addition to these accolades, Leadway Pensure was also honoured with the “Best Customer Care Award for 2023,” underscoring the company’s dedication to providing exceptional services with a focus on customer satisfaction. Over the past two years, Lanre Idris had steered the company toward forward-thinking strategies, evolving disruptive innovations, fostering a customer-centric culture and achieving superior fund performance, distinguishing the organisation among its peers in the Nigerian pension space.