Leadway Pensure PFA Celebrates 20 Years Of Trust, Service Innovation

Leadway Pensure PFA, a Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The milestone marks two decades of trust, exceptional service delivery and value creation in its mission to protect the financial wellness of Nigerian workers, according to a statement by the PFA.

Over the last 20 years, the PFA has served thousands of customers across Nigeria and beyond, standing as a clear testament to its commitment to providing financial stability at various stages of workers’ career journeys.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Olusakin Labeodan, MD/CEO, Leadway Pensure PFA, stated: “As we celebrate 20 years of Leadway Pensure PFA, this milestone is more than a celebration of longevity, it is a tribute to trust, service and innovation.

From the very beginning, our mission has been very clear, to deliver a pension system without barriers. Over two decades, we have transformed this vision into reality by simplifying pension access, embracing cuttingedge technology, and ensuring our services are always within reach.

With a presence nationwide, a robust mobile platform and the AI-powered assistant LISA, we have placed pension services within the reach of eligible Nigerians. “We have supported countless customers in achieving life goals, from retirement to home ownership, by ensuring access, clarity and care at every step.

This is a testament to the strong relationships and legacy we have built with every customer. Trust is at the heart of our service, propelling us to uphold world-class standards and earning us global certifications such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security, a mark of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ funds.”

Looking ahead, the company is committed to promoting youthfocused financial literacy, growing personal pension plans and strengthening customer engagement across every stage of the pension journey.