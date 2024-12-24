Leadway Holdings Champions Safety With December On-Lock Campaign

Share

Leadway Holdings, Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services group, is once again prioritising the safety of its customers and the risk protection of their belongings through its annual December On-Lock campaign.

Now in its third year, this initiative reaffirms Leadway’s dedication to safeguarding lives, assets, and wellbeing during a season renowned for heightened activity and celebration.

The festive period is undoubtedly a time of joy, connection, and memories. However, it is also laced with increased risks to personal safety and risks to belongings and assets.

Recognising this, Leadway has anchored the December On-Lock campaign on the central message that “protection is better than loss.”

This goes beyond rhetoric, reflecting the organisation’s dedication to equipping individuals with the tools and required knowledge to enjoy the season while safeguarding their belongings and wellbeing.

Commenting on the initiative, Aishat Bello-Garuba, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings, stated: “Festive celebrations should not come at the cost of personal safety or loss of belongings.

“At Leadway, we understand the importance of the festive season and are equally aware of the risks associated with this period, hence the need to be proactive than reactive.

