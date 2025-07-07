Leadway Health Wins HMO Of The Year Award

Leadway Health HMO, one of Nigeria’s premier health insurers, has been honoured with the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of the Year award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

This unparalleled three-peat achievement affirms Leadway Health HMO’s position as a consistent leader in delivering innovative, accessible, and customerfocused healthcare solutions across Nigeria.

Leadway Health HMO set a new record, one that has never been achieved in the 15-year history of the NHE Awards.

The award, presented at a ceremony in Lagos on Friday, June 27, 2025, celebrates the organisation’s excellence in service delivery, technology integration, unmatched service delivery, and its expanding provider network.

Speaking on this achievement on a three-year streak, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, stated, “Receiving the HMO of the Year award for the third consecutive year is a deeply meaningful milestone for us at Leadway Health HMO.

It is more than an accolade; it is a resounding validation of our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large In a country where fewer than one in ten people have access to health insurance, we recognise the immense responsibility we carry.

Through our investment in digital innovation, operational efficiency, and inclusive health plans, we are not only improving access to quality care but also setting new benchmarks for service excellence within the industry.

This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the unwavering dedication of our team and partners who make our vision a reality every day.”

Dr Alli added: “We will continue to scale our hospital partnerships, enhance claims transparency, and leverage technology to deliver even more accessible, affordable, and customer-centric healthcare solutions. This award strengthens our resolve to be at the forefront of Nigeria’s health transformation journey—driving meaningful change, one life at a time.”

Leadway Health HMO’s triple win comes at a time when trust and performance in the HMO sector are under scrutiny.

With a growing population, rising healthcare costs, and a national goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, the company’s performance positions it as a crucial stakeholder in driving Nigeria’s health transformation agenda.