Leadway Health HMO Expands Global Reach, Unveils Int’l Plan

Share

Leadway Health HMO, one of Nigeria’s premier health insurers, has expanded its global reach with the launch of the Leadway Health HMO International Health Plan.

With an impressive coverage limit of up to $2,000,000, this groundbreaking offering sets a new benchmark for healthcare access and quality with global coverage, ensuring policyholders receive premium medical care in world-class healthcare facilities worldwide.

The plan offers a wide array of benefits, including personalised in-patient care designed to prioritise comfort and recovery in the course of a major medical treatment.

It also facilitates seamless outpatient services, such as consultations, diagnostic tests, and treatments, by leading specialists worldwide.

Additionally, the plan covers comprehensive optical and dental care, ranging from routine checkups to advanced procedures.

Focusing on holistic health, the Leadway Health HMO International Health Plan also emphasises wellness services, offering personalised health programs and thorough screenings.

The plan provides expert maternity services for expectant families, covering prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care. Speaking on the significance of this milestone, Dr Tokunbo Alli, Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Health HMO, said: “Getting premium healthcare should be just as exceptional as every other aspect of your life.

With the Leadway Health HMO International Health Plan, we offer access to the world’s best medical care, no matter where you are.

“The comprehensive benefits and global coverage ensure that your health remains a priority, wherever life may take you.

We understand that healthcare needs are diverse, so we’ve designed this plan to cater to every aspect of health, from wellness programs to advanced medical procedures, all covered under one umbrella. This plan is not just about treating illness; it’s about promoting longterm health and wellbeing.

Share

Please follow and like us: