Leadway Group Unveils Hersurred Platform For Women

In a demonstration of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial institutions, has launched a platform, Hersurred, an initiative that aims to create a nurturing community that empowers women to develop, learn, and excel in both their personal and professional lives. Coinciding with International Women’s Month, the launch brought together women from diverse professions, backgrounds, ages, and beliefs.

The event highlighted Leadway Group’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, reflecting the core values the company embraces. The Hersurred platform, focusing on lifestyle, is carefully crafted to empower women of all ages and diverse backgrounds. It offers a space to learn, exchange experiences, and tap into resources that facilitate their overall growth and progress, helping them fulfil their academic, financial, mental, and social aspirations. Through this community, women can benefit from impactful mentorship programmes, skill-building workshops, and networking opportunities, enabling their development in various aspects of life.

Speaking at the unveiling of Hersurred, the Chief People Experience Officer, Leadway Group, Mrs. Kunbi Adeoti, expressed her profound enthusiasm for the women-centric initiative, stating, “as one Nigeria’s leading inclusive brands, we have created a platform that celebrates, promotes, and fosters greater financial inclusion and leadership opportunities for women. “At Leadway Group, we believe in the power of diversity and the importance of creating inclusive spaces where everyone can thrive.

Hersurred affirms our commitment to supporting women, from aspiring professionals to seasoned leaders, at every stage of their journey.” “This journey is one filled with anticipation—a journey that we at Leadway Group eagerly and passionately embark upon, envisioning monumental achievements, significant milestones, and groundbreaking records set by the formidable women of Hersurred. We extend an open invitation to every woman to join this transformative community and become an integral part of this voyage of learning, growth, and empowerment,” she added.