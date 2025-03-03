Leadway Group Sustains Sponsorship Of +234Art Fair

Share

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services provider, has proudly announced its sponsorship of the 2025 edition of the +234Art Fair for the second consecutive year.

This ongoing partnership highlights Leadway’s commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative industry, celebrating exceptional artistic talent, and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Themed, “Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art,” the +234Art Fair 2025 seeks to elevate Nigeria’s burgeoning art sector by providing a platform that supports emerging artists and encourages a deeper appreciation for art collections.

The fair will feature an immersive display of paintings, photography, and sculptures, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with the latest works from Nigeria’s most promising artists and photographers.

Known for its dedication to excellence, Leadway Group has emphasised that this sponsorship reflects the brand’s broader mission to celebrate Nigerian heritage, empower local talent, and strengthen the country’s art industry.

By supporting initiatives like the +234Art Fair, Leadway is playing a climactic role in shaping Nigeria’s cultural identity and vibrant creative ecosystem.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Aishat Bello-Garuba, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings, reiterated the company’s commitment to encouraging Nigerian artists and driving the growth of the nation’s art sector.

“We recognise the immense value of Nigeria’s creative industry in shaping our cultural identity, driving innovation, and contributing to economic growth.

“Following the resounding success of the inaugural +234Art Fair in 2024, we are delighted to continue our partnership, ensuring this platform remains a stage for artistic expression and community engagement.

We eagerly anticipate the extraordinary talent that this year’s edition will showcase,” she said. “At Leadway, we believe that art is not just a reflection of culture but a powerful force for unity and progress.

This platform is a celebration of our deeply rooted identity and the boundless potential of our artists. We are proud to create a platform for these voices and inspire a deeper appreciation for the arts across our nation,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

