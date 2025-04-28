Leadway Group Hosts Media Training To Elevate Financial Reporting

Share

Leadway Group, Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial services group, has provided comprehensive upskilling for insurance, pension, and brand journalists in its commitment to enhancing the understanding of financial inclusion and wellness.

The training was designed to improve the quality, depth, and accuracy of media reportage of non-banking financial services coverage, ultimately strengthening the connection between the financial industry and the media.

The Leadway Group, through its in-house experts from its associate companies, including Leadway Assurance, Pensure, Health, Asset Management, and Trustees, put together the capacity-building sessions as part of its broader strategy of equipping media professionals with the right tools to shape narratives and communicate insurance, pension, asset management, trustees, and healthcare management stories with clarity, responsibility, and confidence.

Speaking at the training, Mr. Babatunde Lamina, Benefit Processing Specialist at Leadway Pensure, delivered an insightful session on the pensions subsector, specifically Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs).

He explained that “AVC, an added contribution into an individual’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA), benefits professionals optimally, towards a more secure financial future.”

He added that the AVC could be up to one-third of the contributor’s salary but not more. “It’s vital to inform your employer before opting in. This scheme also accommodates retirees, contract workers, political appointees, and expatriates,” he said.

Addressing the often-misunderstood insurance claims process, Mr. Adekanmi Adelakun, Team Lead, Financial Exposure, Casualty and Liability Claims at Leadway Assurance, walked participants through the end-to-end claims’ lifecycle, from documentation to eligibility and notification channels.

He stated: “The claims process is our ‘shop window’, the lens through which our customers view us. It is imperative for policyholders to understand the type of coverage they own.”

From a regulatory standpoint, Mrs. Temidayo Olugbesan, Compliance Lead at Leadway Assurance, reviewed recent developments in the regulatory landscape.

Share