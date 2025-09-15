Leadway Group Drives Dialogue On New Tax Laws

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial services providers, is driving strategic discourse to equip individuals and businesses with valuable insights into the policy changes. The group highlighted their implications and outlined actionable strategies for compliance while maximising opportunities under the updated laws.

The engagement, titled “Understanding the New Tax Reforms and Implications,” was moderated by Yetunde Fadipe, Group Head of Tax at Leadway Holdings. The interactive high-powered session, featuring Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, attracted participation from over five hundred individuals and businesses.

The plenary emphasised the need to simplify Nigeria’s complex tax environment, broaden the tax base, enhance transparency, and alleviate the burden on compliant taxpayers. The speakers shared insights about key reforms that directly affect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), digital businesses, and individuals.

Additionally, the session shared key compliance strategies to promote long-term financial sustainability. Olusakin Labeodan, MD/CEO of Leadway Pensure, in his opening remarks, reinforced Leadway’s leadership in shaping national conversations, saying: “Our role extends beyond simply providing financial services.

We recognise the importance of empowering individuals, businesses, households, and the broader economy to utilise financial tools and policies for creating sustainable livelihoods. “By bringing together platforms like this, we ensure that our stakeholders are not only well-informed but also equipped to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic regulatory environment.”

Speaking during the webinar, Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, explained that the reforms would put more money in the pockets of individuals, reduce the cost of doing business, and remove the barriers that make small companies uncompetitive.

“This means individuals will have more disposable income, and businesses can reinvest in growth rather than being weighed down by multiple taxes,” he said. He further emphasised the government’s focus on fairness and inclusivity, saying: “These reforms are not just about raising revenue; they are about creating a simpler, more transparent, and equitable tax system.

“If we get compliance right, we can unlock growth for businesses, strengthen the economy, and build public trust in the system.” Also speaking to the new tax reform, Yetunde Fadipe, Group Head of Tax, Leadway Holdings, highlighted Leadway’s role in driving clarity on such pressing issues.