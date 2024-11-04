Leadway Emerges “Insurance Company Of The Year” At 2024 BAFI Awards

Share

Leadway Assurance, reaffirmed its leadership position as the company emerged as the Insurance Company of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

This recognition celebrates Leadway’s exceptional service, innovation, and enduring commitment to redefining insurance in Nigeria. The BAFI Awards, now in its 12th year, is known as the most rigorous and transparent award programme in Nigeria’s financial industry.

It celebrates innova – tion, value creation, and the highest standards of excellence among financial institutions. The leading insurer’s win in this year’s category is a testament to the company’s continuous strides in driving market leadership by reshaping its customer experiences through advanced digital solutions, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach.

Gboyega Lesi, Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, spoke about the importance of the award: “At Leadway, our mission has always been to be the most dependable and steadfast partner in times of need.

“Receiving the ‘Insurance Company of the Year’ award is a tremendous honour, affirming the values driving our commitment daily. Insurance is more than just a protective measure; it’s an enabler of dreams and aspirations.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve to make insurance accessible to every Nigerian, offering solutions that evolve with their needs.”

