Leadway Celebrates 55 Years Of Expanding Financial Access, Inclusion

Leadway, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services and wellbeing providers, is celebrating 55 years of innovation, resilience, and inclusive impact across West Africa. From its inception in 1970 as an insurance company, Leadway has evolved into a diversified group championing financial access, inclusion, and wellbeing for individuals and businesses across the region.

Today, Leadway’s integrated offerings span life and general insurance, health coverage, pensions, asset and wealth management, estate planning, hospitality and credit solutions, empowering millions to build resilient financial futures. “Leadway’s journey is, in many ways, the story of Nigeria itself—one of resilience, diversity, and progress,” said Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Group Managing Director of Leadway Holdings.

“We began with the mission of providing succour and financial freedom to individuals and businesses through risk management. Over the years, that mission has expanded into building a holistic ecosystem that now encompasses insurance, pensions, health, investments, trusteeship and hospitality. This milestone is both a testament to the trust we have earned and the excellence we continue to uphold.”

Leadway has built its reputation as Nigeria’s most consistent claims-paying insurer, disbursing nearly N500 billion in claims between 2016 and 2024, including N117 billion in 2024 alone. Through its HMO subsidiary, the group continues to deliver award-winning healthcare services to millions of Nigerians through a network of more than 2,500 hospital providers nationwide while continuously increasing robust financial portfolios and securing the future of many Nigerians through its Pensions and Asset Management subsidiaries.

Beyond Nigeria, Leadway has expanded its regional footprint into Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its leadership in Francophone West Africa through Leadway Assurance, Ankara Services and Leadway IARD. The Group’s legacy also extends to impactful social initiatives.

Leadway Media Dash provides young entrepreneurs and SMEs with visibility by showcasing their businesses on Leadway-owned platforms. Its long-standing support for the Lagos International Trade Fair underlines its commitment to commerce and enterprise in the subregion.