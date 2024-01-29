Leadway Capital targets leadership position in trusteeship industry

Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited has declared its intention to play a leadership role in trusteeship business in Nigeria through a plethora of market-friendly initiatives and services.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited, Mr. Ayodeji Wuraola, at a strategic media engagement in Lagos, the company has plans for a better society in Nigeria through its various programmes for individual and corporate clients in Nigeria and for Nigerians in the Diaspora. Wuraola listed such programmes as investment in digital customer experience, focus on the youth population in Nigeria, development of retail products that attend to the mass market, creation of products that technology and venture capital companies have need for and to curate rising diaspora population with valuable home ties via products and services tailored to their unique needs. The Leadway Capital CEO said the company currently occupied a comfortable mid-tier position in the trusteeship industry and is gunning for more in the foreseeable future.

In her opening remarks, Aishat Bello-Garuba, the Head, Corporate Services at Leadway Holdings, said the Holdings had become a dependable bridge between the company and the general public. She added that Leadway Holdings had morphed effectively into a strong non-bank financial services provider in Nigeria, providing individual and corporate customers with value-adding services across the board. One of the key services of Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited is in the area of Will writing. The company encouraged Nigerians to consider writing their Wills once they reach the age of adulthood to avoid disputes when death occurs in the family.