Leadway Assurance To Empower SMEs During Festive Season

Share

The Leadway Assurance has reaffirmed its position as a transformative partner to SMEs by empowering businesses with practical strategies for navigating the complexities of the season.

The firm is stepping up engagement in the sector as momentum into the 2024 festive season continues, businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), face paradoxical realities of increased sales opportunities and consequent cocktails of business risks.

Recognising that with consumer spending and holidaymaking increasing businesses for SMEs lurks the possibilities of risk from these spikes in commercial activities such as – theft, accidents, burglaries, fire outbreaks, frauds, and system failures, Leadway says it has the capacity to provide buffer for operators.

A recently concluded webinar, “Driving Increased Sales During the Festive Season,” organised by Leadway, brought together industry leaders, SME experts, and government representatives to share insights and practical strategies designed to empower businesses during this peak sales period.

Highlighting its role as more than just an insurance provider, Leadway focused on equipping SMEs with tools to navigate market complexities, amplify their sales potential, and safeguard their operations.

This aligns with the brand’s mission to deliver robust risk management and business solutions to bolster economic growth. Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, Head of the Retail Division at Leadway Assurance, who headlined the speaker’s lineup, highlighted the importance of the season on businesses and the role of risk mitigation tools at such a critical time.

According to her, “the festive season is a time of immense opportunity, but it also comes with unique risks for SMEs.

Our theme reflects our dedication to helping businesses not only navigate the unique challenges of the festive season but also seize opportunities to drive growth and profitability.

Share

Please follow and like us: