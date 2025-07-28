Leadway Assurance Named Official Partner Of Lagos International Trade Fair 2025

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurance provider, has been announced as the Official Insurance Partner of the Lagos International Trade Fair 2025, West Africa’s largest international trade fair, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 16, 2025, at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the 10-day Lagos International Trade Fair, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, is one of the major attractions of West Africa’s regional commercial activities each year.

Since its inception, it has grown to become one of the largest trade shows in sub-Saharan Africa, attracting both national and international entrepreneurs from over 1600 companies worldwide.

Commenting on the milestone agreement, Kike Fischer, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, said: “Partnering as the Official Insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair speaks to both our leadership in the insurance industry and our deep belief in the power of enterprise.

At Leadway, we understand how critical insurance is in unlocking growth and securing the future for entrepreneurs and business owners alike. “This partnership is not just about visibility—it’s about value.

It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a supportive environment where MSMEs can grow with confidence. We’re excited to be part of this year’s Trade Fair and look forward to meaningful conversations with stakeholders across sectors as we work together to strengthen Nigeria’s business landscape.”

Beyond this strategic partnership, Leadway Assurance continues to lead in reshaping public perception of insurance in Nigeria.

The company’s widely recognised #NoLooseGuard campaign, launched across major cities, has helped redefine insurance as a proactive tool for wealth building, protection, and recovery from financial losses.

Leadway also recently announced impressive financial milestones, including N173.2 billion in insurance revenue and N117 billion in claims payouts for 2024, figures that underscore its robust capacity, customer focus, and unwavering commitment to service excellence.

Together, these efforts have helped solidify Leadway’s dominance in the industry, with a six-month consecutive lead in Media Share of Voice among its competitors in H1 2025.