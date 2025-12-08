Leadway Assurance, AGRA, NADF, Verdure Climate Advance Agric Insurance Solutions

Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance providers, has once again reinforced its industry leadership, following partnership with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and Verdure Climate, to lead a national dialogue on identifying challenges and proffering actionable solutions on agricultural and climate risks in Nigeria.

Held in Abuja, the high-level forum, themed “Accelerating Agricultural Lending to Market Actors and Smallholder Farmers Using Index-Based Agric Insurance & Blended Finance Solutions,” convened policymakers, financial institutions, agribusiness leaders, development experts, and critical value-chain actors to examine scalable models capable of strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural resilience.

Recent data shows that over 82 per cent of Nigerian farmers remain uninsured (Phys.org, 2024), while projections warn that climate-induced disruptions could cut Nigeria’s agricultural productivity by 10–25 per cent by 2080, with some rain-dependent regions facing losses of up to 50 per cent (IOSR Journal, 2024; ScienceDirect, 2025).

Against this backdrop, the dialogue provided a timely platform for advancing integrated solutions that combine insurance, credit, and climate-risk financing.

Speaking at the event, Ayoola Fatona, Global Head, Agriculture Risk Solutions, Leadway Assurance, reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment to financial inclusion and agricultural transformation.

He said: “We are in a mission to make insurance a catalyst for productivity by ensuring farmers can access credit, adopt climate-keen practices, and recover quickly from weatherrelated shocks.

Collaborating with AGRA, NADF, and Verdure Climate allows us to co-create solutions that strengthen the entire value chain and secure the future of our food systems.”

Ayoola underscored the urgency of building systems that empower farmers and de-risk financiers. He noted that “the dialogue forms part of our AGRA-supported initiative to build farmers’ resilience through innovative insurance models and financial instruments across Niger, Kaduna, and Nasarawa States.