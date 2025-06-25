Leading With Impact: Pragmatic Roadmap To Create Value Without Leaving Casualties

Share

Every so often—perhaps once in a blue moon—a truly extraor – dinary book emerges—not merely to add to the shelves of literature, but to ignite a powerful movement of thought and action.

Leading With Impact: Keys to Avoiding Collateral Damage by Prince Adeniyi Nehemiah Aromolaran is one such remarkable work—bold in vision, rich in insight, and destined to inspire purposeful leadership across generations.

It is not merely a memoir. It is a masterclass. It is not just a leadership guide. It is a deeply personal, profoundly spiritual, and immensely practical call to action.

In an age where ambition often trumps authenticity and noise overshadows nuance, Aromolaran’s voice rings with uncommon clarity, courage, and conviction.

It is a rare privilege to encounter a leadership text that is at once autobiographical, instructional, and inspirational.

Aromolaran’s Leading With Impact: Keys to Avoiding Collateral Damage succeeds on all three counts, distilling more than four decades of executive experience into a field-tested playbook that today’s—and tomorrow’s—leaders will find immediately actionable.

At its core, this is the story of a leader who chose purpose over position, people over power, and legacy over limelight. Prince Aromolaran takes readers on a riveting journey across five defining leadership crucibles—each a unique terrain of transformation, each a stage for service rather than self-promotion.

Whether it was turning around a struggling insurance company, founding a pioneering professional chapter, or presiding over the globally respected alumni body of GCLOBA, his leadership is not just chronicled—it is dissected, distilled, and democratized for all who aspire to lead with impact.

But the crown jewel of this narrative is undoubtedly his stewardship of PSLC 51 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Here, leadership theory met the rugged terrain of practice.

In just 30 days, Prince Aromolaran transformed 74 strangers into The Catalyst—a high-functioning, impact-driven cohort whose legacy now physically marks the institute through a 694-metre interlocked walkway, the longest in its history.

It was more than infrastructure; it was an audacious symbol of vision, unity, and execution. It encapsulated his DEAL framework—Differentiation, Evolution, Action, and Legacy— and it embodied ACTION+—Accountability, Communication, Tenacity, Intentionality, Opportunity-creation, Negotiation, and a commitment to continuous learning.

Collateral damage as a leadership pathology

Where most leadership texts glorify breakthrough, this one dwells on breakage—the hidden costs of triumph pursued without empathy or foresight. What makes Leading.

With Impact so compelling is that it dares to address what many leadership books gloss over: the human cost of Maladministration/Misgovernance.

Aromolaran coins the metaphor of collateral damage to encompass broken families, burnt-out staff, reputational meltdowns, and the deadly spiral of the “4 Ds”: Disappointment Disillusion Depression Desperation.

With unflinching honesty, Aromolaran discusses the 4 Ds—— as the predictable by-products of misaligned expectations, broken trust, and abandoned projects. In so doing, he reframes leadership as a deeply human art—one with psychological, emotional and spiritual consequences.

Moreover, he aligns with emerging scholarship on the dark side of leadership (Padilla et al., 2007) yet grounds his discussion in African realities: over-promised infrastructure projects, half-implemented policy visions and the human toll of dashed expectations.

With scripture, soul music, and history as his companions, the author builds a rich philosophical foundation. From Peter Tosh’s timeless lyrics—“one hand can’t clap”—to the cautionary tale of Louis XIV’s absolute monarchy, and from biblical Nehemiah’s wall building resilience to the entrepreneurial agility of Aliko Dangote, the book weaves

What sets this book apart is its intellectual clarity and emotional honesty

a multicultural, multi-generational, and multidimensional tapestry of wisdom. It speaks not just to what leaders do, but to who they are—and more importantly, who they must become.

This book is particularly timely in today’s VUCA world—volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous— where African leaders, institutions, and change agents must not only deliver projects but preserve people.

The author’s emphasis on consensus over conflict, inclusion over imposition, and transparency over tyranny could not be more relevant as institutions seek sustainability over shortterm wins.

There is immense value in the book’s authenticity. The author shares his anxieties, setbacks, and moments of quiet prayer with as much transparency as he does his victories. He doesn’t just offer theory; he offers scars. He doesn’t just map frameworks; he reveals his soul.

This emotional honesty, intellectual rigor, and spiritual depth are what elevate Leading With Impact from being merely instructional to being transformational.

Why this book matters now

Across Nigeria, Africa, and the global South, young and seasoned leaders alike are crying out for models that are both effective and ethical, both visionary and valuesdriven.

This book answers that cry. Its frameworks—ACTION+ and DEAL— are deployable across government, business, civil society, and academia. Its narratives are relatable, its tone is humble, and its message is urgent: leadership must no longer be about loud speeches and large titles, but about building trust, honouring promises, and delivering impact without casualties.

Strengths

What sets this book apart is its intellectual clarity and emotional honesty. The author does not shy away from the dangers of unchecked ambition, misaligned expectations and institutional inertia.

These, he terms “collateral damage”—the unintended, often devastating consequences of leadership gone awry. He speaks to a reality that many leaders ignore: that every decision, every delay, every deviation can cause ripples of pain, broken trust, and even systemic breakdowns.

Authenticity: The author names his anxieties (boarding the last Arik flight, praying for unanimous election) and reveals backstage negotiations— details that leadership fables often sanitise.

Transferability: Frameworks are immediately deployable for executives, MBA candidates and policy actors. Holistic Lens: By linking leadership failure to public-health outcomes (hypertension, insomnia), Aromolaran widens the accountability horizon.

Enhancements

Empirical Anchors: Future editions could integrate quantitative data— turnaround ratios at CrystaLife, reten – tion metrics pre- and post-walkway—to satisfy evidence hungry readers.

Digital Supplement: An online repository of ACTION+ templates, DEAL scorecards, and legacy-project dashboards would ignite a community of practice.

Making these leadership tools available online would empower more people to apply the book’s principles in practical ways, creating a vibrant, interactive community of users.

Recommendations

If I may offer some seven reasons why you must read and internalize this book: 1. It informs: You will gain frameworks that sharpen decision-making and energize strategy. 2. It inspires: You will walk away with renewed courage to serve beyond self. 3. It transforms: You will not just reflect on your leadership—you will reimagine and recommit to it. 4. A Fitting Legacy for a Diamond Jubilee:

In commemorating his 60th birthday, Prince Adeniyi Nehemiah Aromolaran has gifted the world something far more enduring than a celebratory event: a manifesto for authentic leadership in the 21st century.

He has shown us that leadership is not about being the loudest voice in the room, but the clearest example in the field.

That true legacy is not what you build for yourself, but what you enable others to build for the common good. 5. Mirror and a map: Leading With Impact is a mirror and a map.

A mirror that forces us to examine our leadership flaws. A map that guides us toward more meaningful, measured, and mission-driven impact. 6. In sum:

It is a book for students wrestling with institutional reform, for policymakers navigating public service, for CEOs striving for legacy over ego, and for anyone who dares to lead in today’s turbulent world.

7. I wholeheartedly commend this Diamond Jubilee edition to every aspiring and established leader across the continent and beyond. Its pages are soaked in wisdom, courage, and clarity. Its lessons will outlive the milestone it celebrates.

Final verdict

Concise yet rich, anecdotal yet evidence-based, ‘Leading With Impact’ offers a pragmatic roadmap for leaders determined to create value without leaving casualties in their wake.

I commend Prince Aromolaran for this exceptional work, and I strongly recommend Leading With Impact to all leaders, change-makers, policy actors, executives, administrators, and scholars alike; its lessons will outlive the milestone it celebrates.

“True leadership is not measured by titles held or applause received, but by lives uplifted, legacies built, and futures ignited. Leading With Impact is not just a read—it is a call to rise, lead with purpose, and leave no soul behind.”

Prof. Osinubi is the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Share