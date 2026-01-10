Leading Nigerian Political Figures That’ll Shape 2026

The year 2026 is widely regarded as a decisive political period in Nigeria, representing the final full year before the 2027 general elections. Power consolidation, opposition realignment, governance performance, and succession politics are expected to dominate national discourse. The following political figures are poised to remain influential and headline-making throughout 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will remain the most powerful political figure in the country. His economic reforms, security policies, and political manoeuvring within the All Progressives Congress (APC) will largely define the nation- al agenda and shape public opinion ahead of 2027.

The year is crucial for his re-election bid, as Nigerians continue to assess his performance, particularly in the areas of security and the economy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima continues to play a strategic role in governance, security coordination, and political bridge-building, especially in Northern Nigeria. His visibility and influence are expected to grow in 2026, as Nigerians closely observe how effectively he works with the President to address the country’s numerous challenges ahead of the election year.

Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, remains one of Nigeria’s most controversial and outspoken political actors. His cross-party influence and ongoing confrontations with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership ensure his sustained relevance.

Wike has launched a series of political moves in Rivers State, including tours of local governments marked by strong political statements that have drawn reactions from his critics. The year 2026 is expected to reveal more about his plans to consolidate his grip on the political landscape of Rivers State.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains a central figure in opposition politics. His involvement in coalition talks and strategic consultations makes his decisions in 2026 critical to opposition prospects.

Having joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku is believed to be driven by his long-standing presidential ambition, which dates back to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) era in 1992. Despite previous unsuccessful attempts, including his tenure as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, Atiku has never hidden his desire to lead Nigeria.

Mr Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, continues to command significant grassroots and youth support. Now in the ADC, Obi is expected to compete with other presidential aspirants as the party prepares for its primaries.

His defection has attracted reactions from the ruling APC, which views his move as ambition-driven. How Obi navigates the party alongside other aspirants such as Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and others will shape the ADC’s fortunes in 2026.

Governor Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State and a key voice within the PDP Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde has emerged as a reform-minded leader and power broker within opposition politics. He is widely believed to harbour presidential ambitions for 2027 and is seen as a leading figure within the PDP.

The party’s last national convention held in Oyo State, though contested by rival factions, further underscored his influence. Makinde has continued to assert himself politically, recently making headlines after publicly criticising his former ally, Nyesom Wike.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso retains significant influence in Kano State and parts of the North-West. Despite his fallout with Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kwankwaso remains a major political force.

He has openly stated his readiness to work with any political bloc that could position him as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate. For the veteran politician, 2026 is a decisive year as he seeks to regain national relevance.

Senator David Mark

Former Senate President and elder statesman, David Mark plays a stabilising role in opposition consultations and coalition-building efforts. As National Chairman of the ADC, he occupies a strategic position in shaping the party’s direction.

With the influx of high-profile politicians into the ADC, Mark is firmly in the driver’s seat of what is emerging as the main opposition platform to the ruling APC.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As Governor of Lagos State; Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s governance performance and political alignment within the APC remain nationally significant. Lagos is often seen as a barometer for national political trends.

The APC’s loss of the state to the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election was a major setback, and the governor is expected to make strategic political moves in 2026 to rebuild public confidence and prevent a repeat, especially given Lagos’ large voting population.

Governor Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed remains influential in opposition coordination and Northern political strategy. His role in managing internal party dynamics and positioning the PDP ahead of 2027 will be closely watched.

Rauf Aregbesola

Former Osun State Governor and ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has become increasingly visible as an ideological voice advocating political reform and grassroots mobilisation. Once a close ally of President Tinubu, their political relationship has since collapsed.

Now the National Secretary of the ADC, Aregbesola appears committed to working with the opposition to challenge the APC, under which he previously served in the the late president Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Senator Godswill Akpabio

As Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio occupies a strategic legislative position, shaping lawmaking, executive–legislative relations, and national policy debates.

While critics accuse the National Assembly of being a rubber stamp for the executive, Akpabio has defended the legislature’s alignment with the presidency, citing party unity and shared policy goals. In 2026, attention will focus on the legislature’s handling of key national issues such as security reforms, calls for state police, and the controversial tax reforms of the federal government.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s political landscape in 2026 will be shaped by power consolidation, opposition unity or fragmentation, governance performance, and public sentiment. The decisions and alliances formed by these key figures will largely determine the political tone and trajectory heading into the 2027 general elections.

Indeed, 2026 is a defining year, as political parties are expected to produce candidates for legislative, governorship, and presidential elections. Only after these processes will Nigerians be able to clearly assess the road ahead as the country moves toward the 2027 polls, scheduled to hold early in the year.