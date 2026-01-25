Leading By Power Of Example –What I Learnt From Sen Uzor Kalu

This submission is non-political because not everything should be politics. I am simply sharing a life lesson. One of the seven pillars of good governance according to World Bank and UN definitions is “Helping People Rise.”

This is supported by the Biblical injunction which teaches us that it is better to give than to receive. “It is more blessed to give than to receive,”- Acts 20 v 35.

That Senator OUK is a man of generosity is not debatable. What is curious to me is why is he such a man of uncommon generosity, even when some recipients of his generosity are ungrateful and I asked him this question during a private chat online.

He responded and said “Olu, it gives me happiness to put smiles on faces, and I do this without seeking any reward. That is who I am. I have done this all my life and will continue to do so”.

His response is interpreted to imply that money does not define who you are. Money simply reveals who you are. You can be rich and not generous and you can be poor and generous.

If you are a stingy man, you will remain stingy even if you are Dangote. Money does not define us, it reveals who we are. In my chats with OUK, I learnt what I did not learn from Pastors and even the Church.

The difference here is that OUK led by the power of example. He supported widows, created jobs, clothed school children and many more. It is not only about road construction.

Helping People Rise is a strong pillar of good governance. Following from the OUK example of giving, I have learnt that rather than take a N30,000 Uber ride, it is more beneficial to take an 18-seater public transport and pay for all the commuters.

This is what I have learnt from OUK and have done so on several occasions. Leading by the power of example is superior to leading by the example of power.

In addition, Giving is infectious. When you give, you teach the recipient the art of giving. It does not matter whether the recipients are grateful or ungrateful, you are simply playing out who you are.

OUK is not generous because he is rich. To the contrary, I believe OUK is rich because he is generous, and I will continue to have respect for such Nigerian leaders.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu are also generous men and Nigerians should learn and appreciate these great Nigerians.

You do not need to have N100,000 to be generous. Like OUK said, “Giving and Helping people rise is a part of who I am”. May God bless our genuine Leaders. And May God help us all.

Olufemi Adegbulugbe PfMP, PgMP, PMP, P.Geo., writes Alberta, Canada