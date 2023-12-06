Leadership Tussle: Court Dismisses AA’s Suit Against INEC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Action Alliance, AA against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and three other chieftains of the party.

Suing on behalf of the party, Honourable Alfred Kuboro, Samuel Bamidele Obaro, and Chief Chinedu Ukadike, who are plaintiffs in the matter dragged INEC, Bufuomo Alex, Ogunewe Lincoln Jack, and Braimoh Olayinka Adenehon before the court.

The court, however, dismissed the suit after it was withdrawn by their Counsel, Oba Maduabuchi SAN.

There has been a leadership tussle between a fraction led by Adekunle Omoaje and Chief Kenneth Udeze.

The implication of the dismissal of the case is that Udeze is the authentic chairman of the party

An Abuja High Court had in a separate suit declared Udeze as the authentic chairman of the party.

In the defendant ( Udeze) counter affidavit opposing the plaintiffs’ (Omoaje) originating motion, deposed to by one Manga Samuel Asha, Deputy National Vice Chairman North Central of Chief Udeze led NEC, the defendants told the court that, contrary to paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the affidavit in support of the Originating Motion, Chief Kenneth O. Udeze is the only duly elected, subsisting and recognized National Chairman of the Action Alliance hence we are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Action Alliance.

The defendants averred that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided over by Justice Eleojo Enenche, in Suit No.FCT/HC/174/2022, had earlier ordered the 1st Defendant (INEC) to forthwith accept, recognize, or accord effect to the election of Chief Kenneth O. Udeze as the National Chairman of Action Alliance has been validly and lawfully elected as the National Chairman of the Party at the National Convention of the Party held on 14th March 2021.

They added that the court also restrained the 1st Defendant (INEC) from dealing with any other person claiming or purporting to be the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), or accepting any letter, documents, nomination form, or any other act relating to the capacity of the National Chairman of the Party from person(s) other than Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze.

They further averred in the counter affidavit that Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, who deposed to the affidavit in support of the Originating Motion on behalf of Action Alliance purportedly joined as the 1st Plaintiff is a leader of an Osogbo-based faction of Action Alliance who, out of desperation, claims to be the National Chairman of Action Alliance while he purportedly made his son, one Rufai Esq. (a lawyer of fewer than 4 years post call) as the Legal Adviser of Action Alliance contrary to the Constitution of the Party that prescribes a minimum of 10 years post call

Parts of the counter affidavit read, “That, owing to his anti-party activities and gross misconduct, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, among two other members, was expelled by the Party at its National Convention held on 14th March 2021 pursuant to a motion moved by one Hon. Adara Olusegun from Ondo State and he never challenged the expulsion either within the internal mechanism of the party or in the law court.

“That, owing to his expulsion, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, lacks the capacity. to depose to the affidavit for Action Alliance, neither did Action Alliance, as a corporate political entity, consent to his filing this suit on behalf of Action Alliance.

“That Action Alliance did not instruct A. O. Maduabuchi SAN to institute this suit on behalf of Action Alliance rather the authentic Counsel duly instructed by Action Alliance is M. C. Nwaekpe & Associates led by Malachy Nwaekpe Esq.

“That the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Plaintiffs are not members of Action Alliance, hence, they are unknown to the Party.

“That, contrary to paragraphs 6 and 7 of the supporting affidavit, I state that there were no other valid Primaries for Action Alliance than the one organized by the Chief (Barr.) Kenneth Udeze led National Executive Officers of the Party.”