Leadership Tussle: 2 Die In C’River Community

Two persons have reportedly died at Odot Uyi Community, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State as a result of leadership tussle in the community.

The crises which allegedly erupted on February 2, was said to have claimed the lives of two persons whose names were given as 30-year-old Edem Ekpo Nyong and 26-year-old Ekpo Ekpo Nyong, while the palace of the community head was reportedly touched Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Eitokpah Akata, while confirming the incident added that two suspects have been taken into custody.

He however, said although the “entire community is deserted,” investigations were on to track the fleeing suspects, warning that the Command will not tolerate a situation where people disturb the peace of the state. “The unfortunate incident took place.

Two suspects have been arrested while the other suspect, the Village Head is on the run,” the PPRO said The crises, sources said followed a dispute over a chieftaincy title which divided the community into two factions, with none of the sides ready to give ear to reason.