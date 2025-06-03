Leadership Lessons From Akinwumi Adesina, Ex-AfDB President

Share

History was made on Monday May 26, 2025 at the momentous occasion of the African Development Bank (AfDB) President’s Media Welcome Breakfast in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

That was when the first Nigerian to head the Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina reflected on the epochal decade of growing the bank’s capital from $93 billion to $325 billion, as he was ending the tenure with his remarkable service to the continent in particular and the world at large.

Adesina’s presidency, which succeeded with the High 5s strategy, revolved around: ‘Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa’.

And with that there are lasting lessons to learn from the sterling leadership qualities of vision and the 6-C philosophies of character, commitment, consistency, candour, compassion and constancy of purpose he has amply exhibited.

These and much of the 5-H principles of hard work, honour, humility, humanity and honesty of purpose have defined not just his selfless leadership at the AfDB but other global sectors he has headed, over the decades.

Name them; was it during his leadership back in 2006, as the Associate Director for Food Security at the Rockefeller Foundation? Adesina played a critical role in organising the Africa Fertilizer Summit in Abuja.

That summit was described as absolutely essential in igniting the campaign to spread a new Green Revolution across Africa, which led to the creation of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). Subsequently, as the Vice President (Policy and Partnerships) of the same AGRA he used that golden opportunity to canvas for subsidies for African farmers.

In addition, he introduced initiatives to exponentially increase the availability of credit for smallholder farmers across the African continent. Furthermore, as Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, from 2011 to 2015 he successfully transformed the country’s agriculture sector through bold reforms.

He was the one who introduced the E-Wallet system which broke the back of the corrupt elements that had controlled the fertilizer distribution system for 40 years. There was the creation of programmes to make Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production, as well as the input of 20 per cent cassava flour to 80 per cent wheat flour in the making of composite bread.

All said, Adesina has rebranded the concept of African leadership. He has proven to be a beacon of hope in our long, dark tunnel of ignorance, poverty…

The ‘Nagroprenuers’ scheme he introduced made way for the training of 750,000 young graduates in commercial farming. In retrospect, Adesina won the prestigious Forbes Magazine Africa Man–of-the-Year Award. And in 2015 the country won an award from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for achieving one of the Millennium Developments Goals (MDGs) on halving the number of hungry people in the country by 2015.

That was during the two-day summit by Rockefeller Foundation with the theme: ‘Realising the potential of African agriculture’. Without doubt, Adesina, who was named as the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate and the sixth African to be so honoured, deserves all the commendations.

In fact, as aptly captured by Kenneth Quinn, the President, the World Food Prize, the Hall of Laureates, he described Adesina as: “Someone who grew out of poverty, but whose life mission is to lift up millions of people out of poverty’’. On record is that the reforms Adesina implemented increased food production by 21 million metric tonnes and attracted 5.6 billion dollars in private sector investments.

This earned him the reputation as the ‘Farmer’s Minister’.” Not surprising therefore, Adesina became the first person from the agriculture sector to ever lead a regional development bank. As he highlighted 10 years after that the AfDB’s flagship development framework, the High 5s, has directly impacted 565 million lives across the continent.

These include 128 million people now having access to improved health services, 121 million people now have access to improved transport; 104 million people are now food secure; and 63 million people now having access to potable water. Others include 34 million people now having access to improved sanitation and 28 million people having access to electricity.

With the Mission 300 Energy Summit jointly launched in Dar Es Salaam by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, and other partners, another 300 million Africans will have access to electricity by 2030.

This is most commendable. On the secret nuggets behind his success at AfDB he said: “The two things I am proud of are that we were able to mobilise resources for this like never before in its entire history.

“The second thing I’m very proud of is that the AfDB has helped to shape, define, and defend the interests of Africa everywhere in the world.”

He has also charged whoever would succeed him to build on the institution’s legacy, stand firm for Africa’s interests on the global stage, and steer clear of superficial, ineffective initiatives. All said Adesina has rebranded the concept of African leadership.

He has proven to be a bright beacon of hope in our long, dark tunnel of ignorance, poverty, apathy and self-inflicted socio-economic woes from serial leadership failures.

Our leaders on the economy and politics should therefore, learn to be prepared for the tasks ahead, not give excuses for failure but muster the capacity to succeed against all odds with pro-people policies. It is not rocket science.

