Leadership: Kebbi To Train LG Chairmen On Security

In a bold move to strengthen security across the state, Kebbi State has launched a new initiative aimed at training Local Government Chairmen in enhancing safety and security in their communities.

Themed, ‘Predictive and Community Policing to increase Security in Kebbi State’, the training programme being put together by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is aimed at empowering local leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to take proactive measures in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of their people.

According to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Garba Dustin Mari, “The Kebbi State Government recognised that security challenges are most effectively tackled at the grassroots level, where local government chairmen can act as direct links between the people and state authorities.

