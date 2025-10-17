Leadership Is About Service, Not Ego, ADC Tells Wike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that his attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is undignified of the office he occupies.

Wike had faulted Obi’s visit to a government primary school in Abuja, where he decried the dilapidated infrastructure and poor learning environment.

ADC -FCT Publicity Secretary, Chukwudi Samuel, in a statement on Friday, said Obi’s observation should have provoked action from the minister, and not irritation.

“Leadership is about service, not ego. If a citizen, no matter who he is, points out decay in governance, a responsible minister fixes it, not fights it,” the party stated.

It was described as laughable, Wike’s attempt to compare his two years as FCT minister to Mr Obi’s eight years as Anambra State governor, remarking that history and records showed that Peter Obi left billions in reserves and world-class educational and health indices.

“Wike, on the other hand, is busy turning the FCT into a theatre of self-glorification, awarding contracts for the cameras, not for the people,” ADC stated.

The party reminded Wike that abuse is not performance, adding, “You can commission all the roads you like, but if children in Abuja are still learning without toilets, desks, or dignity, then your ‘development’ is hollow.”

It called on the minister to focus on governance and not gossip, stating that “Abuja deserves a builder, not a brawler; a visionary, not a verbal combatant.”

ADC pledged support to Obi and the ADC Chairmanship Candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Moses Paul, who is drawing attention to the real issues: education, dignity, inclusion, and accountability.”