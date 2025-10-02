…Leadership Failures Derailed Founding Fathers’ Vision, Says Obi

National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday said the prediction at independence in 1960, that Nigeria would be an emerging African economic and political power, was unfortunately derailed by leadership failures by successive administrations in the country.

At a press conference in Abuja to mark the nation’s 65th independence anniversary, Obi said Nigeria’s founding fathers fought for the independence with confidence, passion, and determination to build a prosperous Nigeria that would stand alongside the world’s most advanced nations.

He also recalled that Time Magazine had predicted a country that would rise to become a true African superpower that would lead the continent with pride. These visions, he regretted, were betrayed by leadership that enriches a few and impoverishes majority of the citizens.

The former Anambra State governor who stated that despite resilience when the country returned to civil democracy in 1999, resulting in Nigeria becoming Africa’s largest economy, was diminished by the incompetency of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, over the last decade.

Obi said: “By the end of 2007, our total debt was about N2.5 trillion, only 10 percent of GDP, after President Obasanjo’s government secured debt forgiveness of over $30 billion.