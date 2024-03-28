Leadership Crisis: We’re Not Aware Of Existence Of Any BoT – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday said it is not aware of the existence of a Board of Trustees (BoT) within its leadership.

A statement signed by Sylvester Ejiofor on Wednesday on behalf of the BoT said it has taken over the leadership of the LP, following the expiration of the tenure of Julius Abure.

The statement described the Nnewi convention where Abure was returned as national chairman, as a charade.

But the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said Ejiofor who stepped down as the first National Chairman over two decades ago, has since left the political scene.

The statement claimed that Ejiofor had neither attended any meeting nor played any noticeable role as a member of the party.

“He is not even known in his ward and has not paid a single dime as membership dues which qualifies him as a member,” it stated.

The party admitted that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) “has continued to propose for the reconstitution of the BoT as well as the convocation of the national convention,” but said over 90 per cent of persons being suggested to form the BoT membership have since left the party to join other political parties.

“Some even contested various political positions on the platform of other political parties while some others featured prominently in the presidential campaigns of the other political parties even when Labour Party equally featured a candidate in the 2023 general election,” it added.

It challenged Ejiofor to show evidence of one BoT meeting he convened in the last decade.

The statement claimed that Abure was elected by over 350 party delegates at the Nnewi convention.