Leadership Crisis Rocks Jigawa APC

Leadership crisis among the gladiators of the ruling Jigawa State APC is rearing its ugly head; situations which if allowed to go unchecked may metamorphose into tearing the party into factions.

Reports indicated that the fight is between the supporters of the two gladiators in the party, a former governor, Badaru Abubakar camp and that of Governor Umar Namadi, where supporters of both factions were found accusing each other of different allegations.

Bur speaking to New Telegraph in Dutse, the state APC Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Dikuma Umar said; “We are watching closely every step by any group or individual, and we shall respond with commensurate answers and actions.”

