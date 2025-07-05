Leadership crisis rocks FNPHY as NMA, MDCAN seek intervention

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPHY), Yaba Branch, have jointly raised the alarm over what they describe as an illegal appointment of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as Acting Medical Director of the hospital and a deepening welfare crisis affecting medical personnel.

At a press conference which was held yesterday in Lagos, the NMA Lagos Chairman, Dr. Babajide Kehinde Saheed, called the appointment of Dr. Owoeye “a blatant violation of due process” and “a troubling disregard for extant civil service regulations.” He further alleged that Dr. Owoeye was imposed despite unresolved allegations of administrative inefficiency and without consultation with key stakeholders, including MDCAN.

“Attempts to foist a controversial figure upon a federal institution that deals with vulnerable populations not only undermines trust but raises questions about the Ministry’s priorities,” Dr. Saheed stated.

The NMA also condemned the continued non-payment of salaries to newly employed doctors, with some going unpaid for over six months. This, the association warned, not only contravenes labour laws but puts patient care at serious risk.

“Doctors working under such inhumane conditions cannot be expected to give their best to mentally ill patients whose care requires intense dedication and emotional resilience,” Saheed added.

Echoing these concerns, the MDCAN chapter of the hospital in a formal letter dated July 1, 2025, accused the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) of enabling administrative misconduct by extending Dr. Owoeye’s tenure without due process. The letter, signed by Dr. Kajero J.A. (Chairman) and Dr. Esangbedo Arit (Secretary), called for urgent intervention by the NMA Lagos State Branch and the national leadership.

MDCAN’s outlined multiple grievances, include financial irregularities and abuse of office by the hospital leadership; tse of proxy groups like Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to discredit MDCAN’s advocacy efforts; and the FMOH&SW ’s failure to respond to submitted petitions and evidence.

“This validates misconduct and undermines the principles of accountability and institutional integrity,” the MDCAN stated.

To this end, NMA Lagos and MDCAN at the FNPHY Branch, have called on the FMOH&SW and the Presidency to immediate reverse of Dr. Owoeye’s appointment and handover to the most senior medical consultant.

Similarly, they called for the prompt payment of all outstanding salaries to newly recruited doctors, the transparent and merit-based process for appointing a substantive Medical Director; and official explanation from the FMOH&SW, addressing the unresolved governance and welfare concerns.

They warned that failure to act could result in escalation, including possible industrial action to protect the rights of medical personnel and the integrity of the healthcare system.

“This press conference is not driven by politics or personality but by a commitment to fairness, transparency, and the protection of patient care standards,” NMA Lagos emphasised.

The situation at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba one of Nigeria’s foremost mental health institutions has now become a flashpoint in the broader conversation about governance, transparency, and staff welfare in the Nigerian healthcare system.