Leadership Crisis: Proposed NLC Stakeholders’ Meeting Illegal – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as illegal, a stakeholders meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled to hold on Monday in Abuja to appoint a caretaker committee for the party.

The NLC, which is the owner of the party, had rejected the Labour Party national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State on March 27 when Julius Abure was returned as national chairman.

But the Labour Party in a statement on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said the proposed stakeholders’ meeting was not supported by law in the land.

“We are therefore calling on all genuine members of the party to disregard and shun the meeting,” the party said.

It noted that the NLC has not reacted to the increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government to about 300 percent “but it is quick to convene an unlawful meeting of disgruntled members who are not even party members.

“We are calling on the law enforcement agencies to rise up to the occasion and abort this gathering which may likely degenerate into a public nuisance.

“NLC does not have any proprietary right over the Labour Party and therefore cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.”