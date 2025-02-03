Leadership Crisis: PDP’s Choice Of Ude-Okoye Still Valid – Zamfara Gov

Share

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has declared that the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to back Mr Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary remained valid.

Lawal stated this yesterday in Ibadan, when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde, over the demise of his brother, Sunday Makinde.

He noted that the resolution of the PDP governors during their meeting recently in Asaba showed that the party was making efforts to come out stronger.

The governor maintained that PDP needed to learn lessons from certain mistakes, assuring that the party would come out stronger from its crisis.

He said: “We, PDP governors are the leaders of the party, we have a say and whatever we say is what would be implemented. “There is nothing really wrong with the PDP, the ongoing crisis is normal and it happens like that in other political parties too.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Zamfara governor who led some members of his cabinet, to Makinde’s residence, said it was an obligation for him to come and commiserate with his Oyo counterpart.

