Leadership Crisis: PDP Secretariat Remains Sealed Amidst Reopening Claim

Contrary to assurances by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led PDP National Caretaker Committee, the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, remained sealed yesterday. The committee had indicated that the office would reopen following engagements with electoral authorities and internal consultations.

A PDP faction backed by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced the planned reopening after INEC’s quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties. The faction expressed optimism that normal administrative and political activities would resume at the long-shuttered facility.

However, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the secretariat found the premises still inaccessible. The complex, located in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, remained firmly locked, with no visible movement of staff or party officials.

Large coils of razor wire were still positioned along the access road and perimeter fence, blocking the main entrance gates. The security arrangement continued to disrupt routine operations and meetings at the party’s national headquarters.

Police patrol vehicles and armed officers maintained a strong presence around the sealed building. A security operative, who requested anonymity, said they had not received instructions to vacate or relax security.

The Nigeria Police Force sealed the secretariat on November 19, 2025, following clashes between rival PDP leadership factions. The dispute involved the Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee and the factional leadership headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed.