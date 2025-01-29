Leadership Crisis: PDP BoT Begins Closed-Door Meeting

Share

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, commenced an ememrgency meeting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum is currently presiding over the meeting.

Those in attendance include National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu; Senator Ben Obi; BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; the Board Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Ex-Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; and former Osun State governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The PDP BoT had called for an emergency meeting to address the continued leadership crisis in the party.

It would be recalled that Damagum assumed the role of Acting National Chairman following the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

However, there are calls for Damagum’s resignation from several quarters in the party.

PDP leaders were unable to resolve the party’s key issues during the 98th National Executive Committee meeting on April 18, 2024.

Among these was the agitation by the North-Central region to produce a substantive national chairman to replace Damagum, and complete Ayu’s tenure, in line with the party zoning arrangement.

The party’s 99th NEC meeting, scheduled for August 15, 2024, was expected to address outstanding matters towards resolving the issues in the party.

However the 99th NEC meeting, which was initially postponed to October 24, 2024, and later rescheduled for November 28, 2024, was ultimately postponed indefinitely.