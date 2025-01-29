New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Leadership Crisis: PDP…

Leadership Crisis: PDP BoT Begins Closed-Door Meeting

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, commenced an ememrgency meeting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum is currently presiding over the meeting.

Those in attendance include National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu; Senator Ben Obi; BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; the Board Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Ex-Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; and former Osun State governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The PDP BoT had called for an emergency meeting to address the continued leadership crisis in the party.

It would be recalled that Damagum assumed the role of Acting National Chairman following the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

READ ALSO:

However, there are calls for Damagum’s resignation from several quarters in the party.

PDP leaders were unable to resolve the party’s key issues during the 98th National Executive Committee meeting on April 18, 2024.

Among these was the agitation by the North-Central region to produce a substantive national chairman to replace Damagum, and complete Ayu’s tenure, in line with the party zoning arrangement.

The party’s 99th NEC meeting, scheduled for August 15, 2024, was expected to address outstanding matters towards resolving the issues in the party.

However the 99th NEC meeting, which was initially postponed to October 24, 2024, and later rescheduled for November 28, 2024, was ultimately postponed indefinitely.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

One Of Chikakore Abducted Victims Found Dead
Read Next

Reactions Trail Transformation Video Of Ivy Ifeoma, Brother
Share
Copy Link
×