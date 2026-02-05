Leadership Crisis: INEC’s Compliance With Court Judgment Commendable – LP

The Labour Party has described as commendable the invitation of its interim National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, to a meeting of political party leaders with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Usman and the interim National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, were among the leaders of political parties who attended Thursday’s meeting at INEC headquarters.

In a statement by Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, the party said the invitation was in recognition of the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on January 21, 2026.

“The Labour Party commends INEC for the invitation extended to its leadership and for its commitment to upholding truth and justice. The party notes that while INEC had earlier complied with the judgment of the Federal High Court by publishing Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha’s names on its official portal, this singular invitation further affirms and accords full legitimacy to the current leadership of the party,” the statement added.

Labour Party also commended INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, for his adherence to the rule of law, adding that as a minister in the temple of justice, “his leadership skills have proven him to be a round peg in a round hole.”

The party stated that the crisis which previously rocked it has now been firmly laid to rest.

It commended its members and supporters for their patience, resilience, and unwavering faith in the party, as well as the media for their professionalism and courage in standing on the side of truth.

“The Labour Party reiterates its commitment to democratic values, internal cohesion, and constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders in the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement concluded.