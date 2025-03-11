Leadership Crisis: Court’s Order Lacks Retroactive Effect – CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the Abuja High Court order that stops the party from setting up South-South zonal executive committee cannot have retroactive effect on the party.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had on March 7, set up Emmanuel Ogidi-led seven-member zonal committee.

CP-PDP in a statement issued on Tuesday by Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said the court order stopping the caretaker committee was issued on March 10 after the appointment and assumption of office of the committee.

The conference noted that the tenure of the immediate past zonal executive committee ended at 12 midnight of March 9.

It added that the appointment of the zonal caretaker committee by the NWC, was in compliance with an order of the High Court of Bayelsa State “So as to avoid a vacuum at the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past zonal executive at 12 midnight of Sunday, 9th March 2025.”

CP-PDP further argued that it is trite in law that a court order cannot restrain or undo an action that has already taken place.

“The purpose of a court order is to prevent an action and not to reverse a completed act.

“It is also trite law that a court cannot sit on or set aside a decision of another Court of concurrent jurisdiction,” the statement added.

CP-PDP stated that the import of the appointment and assumption of office of the Ogidi-led zonal caretaker committee were completed acts and cannot be reversed by an order of court of concurrent jurisdiction.

It further argued that the appointment, composition and functioning of the South South zonal caretaker committee was not part of the matter before the Abuja High Court.

The conference warned against misrepresentation of the position of the court “by certain individuals who by all indications seek to cause confusion and derail the smooth running of the duly constituted South South zonal caretaker committee of the PDP.”

