Leadership Crisis: Bayelsa PDP Lauds Wike, G5 Members

Acting State Chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), George Turnah, has commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the G5 members, former Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwanyi for their decisive leadership and commitment in seeing to the survival and unity of the party.

This he said was evident in the recent meeting convened in Abuja June 9. According to Bayelsa PDP, the Abuja meeting which brought together eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders of the party, was a testament to the unwavering love Wike has for the PDP and his relentless fight for justice against impunity.

The party, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, commended Wike’s dedication to the party’s principles which it stated stands him out.

The statement added that his dedication has endeared him strongly to all genuinely committed members of the party nationwide.

