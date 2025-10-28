Leadership Conflict: Bayelsa Govt Gives Ogbia Group Three-Week Ultimatum

The Bayelsa State Government has issued a three-week ultimatum to the Oloibiri Clan in Ogbia Kingdom to produce the Chairman of Ogbia Brotherhood and other nominees zoned to it, to enable the inauguration of a new substantive leadership for the foremost socio-cultural organization.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the directive on Monday while presiding over a high-level meeting with Ogbia leaders and critical stakeholders at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Yenagoa, emphasized the need to revive the organization and sustain its legacy.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo described the Ogbia Brotherhood as a unifying force that had, since its founding in 1940, played a pivotal role in the growth and development of Ogbia Kingdom and Bayelsa State.

He warned that personal and parochial interests must not be allowed to cripple the body, which he described as a “social torchlight” promoting unity and progress among the Ogbia people.

According to him, Governor Douye Diri had directed that the lingering leadership crisis within the Ogbia Brotherhood be resolved without further delay — in honour of former President Goodluck Jonathan and in the collective interest of the Ogbia people and Bayelsa State.

Ewhrudjakpo urged the Oloibiri Clan to close ranks and use the three-week grace period they requested to present their nominees for the executive positions of the Brotherhood, warning that the government would proceed with the inauguration of the new leadership with or without their participation at the end of the deadline.

“Ogbia Brotherhood has been a social torchlight that beams the light of unity and development among our people over the years, a very prominent organization that predates most of us here,” he said.

“Its contributions to the development of Bayelsa, Nigeria, and even beyond cannot be overstated. That light must not go out. Unfortunately, it has faced leadership challenges, which I consider a mere brotherly misunderstanding. I appeal to our people, particularly those in Oloibiri, to embrace forgiveness and resolve their differences.”

Responding on behalf of the Oloibiri Clan, former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Edmund Allison-Oguru, assured the state government that key stakeholders of the clan, including former President Jonathan would meet to reconcile their differences and present credible nominees for the leadership positions.

Prof. Allison-Oguru commended the Bayelsa State Government for its intervention, acknowledging that the leadership impasse had lingered for too long and needed a lasting resolution.

The meeting was attended by members representing the three Ogbia constituencies in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Gabriel Ogbara, Godknows Obein, and Richard Ibegu as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, and other senior government officials.

Also present were the Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, His Eminence King Charles Dumaro Owaba; the Acting Chairman of Ogbia Brotherhood, Dr. Azibaloguo Seibofa; and several paramount rulers and traditional leaders from Ogbia Local Government Area.