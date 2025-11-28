Leadership Begins With Character, Obi Tells Nigerian Students In UK

2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian students in the United Kingdom to use their global exposure and academic privilege to help rebuild Nigeria, stressing that the country needs disciplined, value-driven leaders to drive lasting change.

Obi made the remarks on Thursday while speaking as a Guest Speaker at Imperial College London on the theme “Bridging Worlds: Leadership and the Power to Inspire Change.”

He said Nigerian students abroad represent “a bridge between two contrasting realities” the country that nurtured them and the functional systems they now experience overseas.

He challenged them to use the innovation and discipline they have seen abroad to shape Nigeria’s development.

According to him, true leadership does not start with power, but with personal integrity.

“Leadership begins with who you are when no one is watching. Public funds are a sacred trust. Integrity is not something you switch on when convenient; it is a way of life,” Obi said, explaining how he was able to cut waste and save funds during his time in office.

Obi added that Nigeria’s challenges cannot be solved by lamentation but by leaders with courage and competence who are willing to set new standards.

“Real change is not driven by noise; it is driven by example. When you refuse to cut corners, you raise the standard,” he noted.

He warned the young scholars never to accept the popular excuse, “This is how things are done in Nigeria” saying corruption is not culture and wrongdoing must never become identity.

Obi maintained that whether the students choose to return home or contribute from abroad, Nigeria needs their creativity, discipline, and global exposure.

“You are the bridge between Nigeria’s potential and its present reality. Bridges do not argue; they connect. Your task is to connect Nigeria to a brighter future through your ideas and values,” he said.

He urged them to embody the values they hope to see in Nigeria, stressing that nations are rebuilt through deliberate choices, not wishful thinking.