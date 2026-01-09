Leadership Battle: PFN Zonal Sec Confirms Eyeduode Bayelsa Chairman-Elect

Amidst the Controversy rocking the Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bayelsa State Chapter, Pastor Samuel Ukweni (Ph.D.), Secretary, PFN South-south Zone has confirmed that there was actually an election where Pastor Tam Seth Eyedoude, the Chairman elect was declared winner.

Recall that an unsigned petition had gone viral recently claiming that Pastor Eyedoude, imposed himself on PFN members but the Zonal Secretary in a letter made available to this reporter on Friday read that all due processes were followed before Eyedoude emerged as the Chairman -elect.

Part of the letter reads: “On disqualification of Rev. Timiebi Kiyaramo as SAC member, Article 12(3) was quoted, which states below; “the Zonal Executive Councils shall co-ordinate, supervise and direct the activities of the State Chapters in their respective zones with the sole purpose of achieving the aims and objectives of the Fellowship.”

“However, it is worthy to note that; list of SAC was published, petitioned and corrections were made and final approved list published several days before the elections.

“No objection was raised as regards the exclusion of Rev. Timiebi Kiyaramo from the list.

“Article 13; empowers The State Chairman in consultation with respective Zonal National Vice Presidents to nominate members of State Advisory Councils for the National President’s approval.

Such nominees must be credible leaders, who are above board and in accordance with the established guidelines, set by the National Headquarters of the Fellowship.” The letter reads.

Already Pastor, Tam Seth Eyedoude, had debunked the allegation making round that he imposed himself on the body saying that the election that brought him back as the chairman was legitimate and not fraudulent as alleged by some of his members.

Reacting to the whole issue, one of the Pastors, a member of PFN ( name withheld) who was also a delegate said:

“There was an election. Eyeduode is the chairman- elect. The other one was disqualified due to election criteria.

“Everyone that is an authority by their discretion can amend constitution. The election was not conducted by a Bayelsa person. It was done by the national whereby our National Vice President was the head and our own father, Zilly Aggrey was around.

“Every election criteria was released before time and that day, they used it to screen people but some agreived parties normally said that it is wrong because according to them, it was not contained previously.

“And the national still stood and explained to the them because we were all there. I was a delegate to that election so nobody will tell me anything.

“Few days latter, they came up with a petition with people’s name saying that the election was not done in a smooth way and the procedure was not followed. And even some persons that they added their names, declined and even came to our platform to refute that petition.

“The truth of the matter is that, there are aggrieved people who are the supporters of the man that was disqualified and these persons are not happy.

“There was no fifteen million naira embezzlement anywhere. We know people that borrowed the money and their names, just that the chairman is a quite man that doesn’t want to disgrace people.and doesn’t want problem in his tenure.

“At the end, it was those talking about the money that borrowed the money and chairman didn’t borrow one naira from the fifteen million naira.”

Another Pastor (name withheld) said:

“I was at the election. I was a delegate and an EXCO member and I was eligible to vote but that election was done by the advisory council.

“Timiebi karimo was supposed to contest with him. He was duly nominated and was to contest with him but the people said that Karimo is not fit to contest with Tam Seth because he is not an advisory council member.

“And that law has not be existing. There is no law that said that you must be an advisory member to contest. They now changed the law and people were agreived.

“The process was a bit fraudulent because they didn’t allow Karimo to contest.

“The people that put him are the same people fighting against him because for them, he is now arrogant. All his supporters have all left him.

“The truth is that the main people don’t like him anymore and that is why he is struggling by all means to come back and if they succeed in putting him, PFN is almost dead in the state.

“If they bring that law that the man is not an advisory member, then we will leave the PFN for only advisory members to be going.

“The only people supporting him are the few people that like him in the system.” The pastor revealed.