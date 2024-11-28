Share

Keynote address by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo OFR, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, at the 2024 annual general meeting and conference of the FCT Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

Protocols

Chairman of the NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, Respected Fellows and Council Members of the Institute, Our Chief host, the Chairman of the NIPR FCT Chapter, Mr Stanley Ogadigo and his Executive, Members of the NIPR, FCT Branch, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen.

I very much appreciate the opportunity to engage with you on the subject of Leadership and Economic Transformation on this auspicious occasion of your 2024 Annual General Meeting

As member of a hugely respected professional organization and change agent at the vanguard of efforts to birth a new Nigeria, I am highly honoured for this opportunity to help interrogate and possibly rejuvenate our leadership and political governance processes and outcomes.

I am also hopeful that our discussions here will find greater expression through your various channels. Perhaps, from here, we may set the agenda for a national discourse towards developing and institutionalizing the type of leadership that will change our country by radically transforming the economy and aligning it towards a sustainable future through a process of meaningful resource management and transparent governance.

My friend and brother, the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku has since his assumption of office over a year ago underscored the strong link between Public Relations and leadership, a multifaceted effort that includes initiatives to re-brand Nigeria by changing the negative narratives about our dear country.

Driven by the same spirit, I named the airline I founded roughly three years ago- United Nigeria. This is in recognition that it takes each of us doing our own small bits to realize the great dreams of our founding fathers; which for many of our compatriots have sadly turned into a nightmare largely because of a perennially depressed economy as a result of poor political leadership and by extension, followership.

After all, it is often said that people get the leadership they deserve and that the rat can only take over the cooking pots of those who are asleep. Addressing Nigeria’s leadership conundrum as a condition to fixing her troubled economy is a tall order; but since that is the task I have been given in this very short address, I can only try.

For convenience, I have divided the presentation into 3 sections:

Basic notion of Leadership and the link between it and Economic Transformation 3 Case Studies of Political Leadership in the Context of Economic Transformation- Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Len Kuan Yew (Singapore) and Michael Okpara (Eastern Nigeria)

Lessons from the trio for Nigeria’s quest for Transformative Political Leadership

Leadership and Economic Transformation Leadership in its most basic notion refers simply to the ability of an individual or a group of individuals to influence and guide followers or other members of an organization or group to achieve established goals/objectives. Since time will not permit us to get into the evolution and theories of leadership, suffice it to add that among the key elements of leadership are – Leadership involves, among other things: Making sound and sometimes difficult decisions; Creating and articulating a clear vision; Establishing achievable goals; Providing followers with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve those goals, and fostering an overall supportive environment, including Emotional Intelligence (i.e. Sympathy, Empathy among others) to ensure the desired outcomes. Key traits of what we have come to refer to as Transformative Leaders include- Self-confidence; good communication, motivation and management skills; Creative and innovative thinking; Perseverance in the face of challenges or even failure; Willingness to take reasonable risks; Openness to change course if things are not going right; ability to lead by example, boldness and courage as opposed to stubbornness; fairness and inclusivity, among others. For our purpose today, liked to leadership is the second key component of the topic- Economic Transformation which broadly speaks to the process in which a country’s economy shifts from being reliant on traditional industries to more modern and diversified sectors. Economic transformation involves a series of structural changes that can result in sustained economic growth, create jobs, and improve the standard of living for citizens. Among the most successful examples of economic transformation in recent decades include countries like Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia (commonly referred to in the 80s as Asian Tigers). In Africa, often bereft of such successes, Rwanda is arguably the most commonly cited example where President Paul Kagame, has in three short decades transformed a relatively small, landlocked and genocidal, war-torn country into a beacon of economic prosperity and development in the continent. In the next section, I want us to interrogate the nexus between leadership and economic transformation looking at the examples of Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Lee Kuan Yew (Singapore) and Dr. Michael Okpara (in the old Eastern Region of Nigeria).

Leadership and Economic Transformation Legacies: Paul Kagame (Rwanda) President Kagame’s leadership in Rwanda has been severally lauded as a remarkable example of transformational and effective leadership because from the outset, Kagame implemented various initiatives to promote economic growth, reconciliation, and good governance. First, his vision for Rwanda was captured vividly in his Vision 2020 plan, which focused on transforming the country into a knowledge-based economy. That plan has also been lauded by most multilateral institutions for helping to guide Rwanda’s development and promote its economic growth and poverty reduction.

. It was about Kagame’s vision for Rwanda. To achieve the visions set out in that plan, Kagame implemented various measures to promote good governance, including the establishment of independent institutions, such as the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Commission for Human Rights. These institutions have helped to promote transparency and accountability in government. He also implemented a lot of initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, including the establishment of the Rwanda Development Board and the Kigali Innovation City which have helped him to push ahead with economic growth and job creation in the country.

Also, you cannot embark on a review of the remarkable progress that Rwanda has made without acknowledging Kagame’s effort as reconciliation and healing through which the country has been able to overcome its past, rebuild its peace frameworks, embrace its diversity and open itself to the world. Kagame achieved these because he had a vision to which he was committed. Therefore, His visionary leadership, commitment to good governance, and focus on innovation and entrepreneurship has helped to transform Rwanda into a stable and prosperous country. Today, Rwanda is rated high on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Transparency International’s Government Defence Anti-Corruption Index, World Bank’s Governance Indicators and Open Budget Index. And, according to the World Bank, countries that have done what Rwanda did are capable of recording improved economic growth, enhanced international credibility, increased public trust, better allocation of resources and sustainable development. Ladies and Gentlemen, before Kagame and Rwanda, there was Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara and the Eastern Region of Nigeria. Dr. Okpara was the Premier of the Eastern region and he is today celebrated as the first Nigerian leader to demonstrate the power of transformational and effective leadership. He was the first leader ever produced in Nigeria who built industrial parks, housing estates, farm settlements, factories, hotels, developed schools and hospitals without owning one despite being a medical doctor. In fact, his friends and associates had to crowd-fund a bungalow development for him. That bungalow, which was built through the collaborative efforts of his friends, remains the only property to his name in Nigeria to this day.Dr. Okpara is celebrated for demonstrating a leadership style that transformed the eastern region. He was a visionary leader that developed and implemented policies that promoted industrialization in Eastern Nigeria through the establishment of textiles, food processing, and construction materials industries. His government also introduced programmes that modernized agriculture, increased crops yield and promoted rural development. He also invested heavily in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and public buildings. Okpara did not go shopping for excuses on why his leadership would not do certain things. Rather, he went headlong into transforming the eastern region’s economy by prioritising education and establishing new schools and universities, and introduced free primary education. He left indelible marks on the healthcare sector by building new hospitals and healthcare facilities like cottage hospitals, and introducing policies and programmes to tackle such diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis among many other transformational policies with which he raised the bar on leadership in Nigeria. He was successful at encouraging participatorygovernance, involving citizens in decision-making processes and promoting transparency and accountability. We also have the transformational leadership traits of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew to learn from. He was the first Prime Minister of Singapore, and had a profound impact on Singapore’s development and transformation into the modern, prosperous nation it is today. You cannot talk about Singapore’s transformation without pointing at what Lee did in moving the country from a poor, post-colonial state into a modern, industrialized economy through the implementation of a free trade policy, which attracted foreign investment and helped establish Singapore as a major trade hub. He also diversified Singapore’s economy, reducing its dependence on traditional industries like manufacturing and trade, introduced the public housing programmes, which provided affordable housing for the majority of Singaporeans; implemented education reforms, which helped establish Singapore as a leader in education as well as promoted social cohesion by implementing policies that tapped into the benefits of Singapore’s racial and religious diversity. Lee Kuan Yew’s leadership also maintained political stability and order in the early years of Singapore’s independence and he used the opportunity to develop what I see as a meritocratic system, which ensured that the most capable, the most competent and talented individuals held positions of power. Through this, he was able to entrench strict anti-corruption measures, which helped to establish Singapore as one of the cleanest and most transparent governments in the world. Lee Kuan Yew’s leadership vision transformed Singapore into a prosperous and stable nation that is respected globally. He achieved this because he was able to establish strong institutional frameworks that have endured and continued to serve Singapore well. These institutional frameworks are responsible for the development

These institutional frameworks are responsible for the development of smooth leadership succession that has helped to maintain stability and continuity in Singapore’s government. The incumbent Singaporean leader, Lawrence Wong, is a strong disciple of Lee and has espoused his leadership philosophy delivering to Singapore a government that is transformationally efficient. Wong had served Singapore as the Deputy Prime Minister. He has held various other positions, including Minister for Finance and Minister for National Development. So, there is a leadership recruitment process that recruits the best and the most competent. So far, Wong has been able to advance the fortunes of his country by embracing sustainability and emphasising the importance of sustainability in Singapore’s development. For this, he introduced initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which aims to reduce the country’s carbon footprint and promote sustainable development. Wong has also encouraged a culture of innovation in Singapore, recognising the importance of entrepreneurship and technological advancement in driving economic growth.

He pays strong attention to the promotion of social mobility which recognises that every citizen deserves equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of their background. Wong has demonstrated effective leadership in Singapore by developing and implementing strategic plans to address Singapore’s economic and social challenges through collaboration and partnership between different stakeholders, including government agencies, businesses, and community organizations, to drive economic growth and social development. Finally, he is an effective communicator. Singaporeans know him for his clear and effective communication style, which has helped to build trust and confidence among the people. I also want to briefly look at what President Javier Gerardo Milei is doing in Argentina. Though he is new to power, Milei is an economist and before becoming president, was very popular among Argentinians for his libertarian views and criticism of the country’s economic policies. He was elected in December 2023 and between then and now, he has been able to cause some radical transformative changes in Argentina. He started out proposing a series of economic reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy, reducing inflation, and promoting economic growth. He emphasized the need for fiscal discipline, reducing government spending and debt, and promoting a more efficient allocation of resources. President Milei also proposed reforms to Argentina’s institutions, including the judiciary, the central bank, and the electoral system with the vision to promote transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

Today in Argentina, he is lauded by every reform-minded citizen because of his clear and direct communication style, which has helped him connect with the citizens and build trust. He has demonstrated strategic thinking in his approach to economic policy, recognizing the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address Argentina’s economic challenges as well as emphasising the importance of collaboration and consensus-building in addressing Argentina’s economic challenges, and recognising the need for a unified approach, and embracing the Argentine diversity, to promote economic growth and stability. Some of the things that have won laurels for him are his strong convictions and willingness to challenge the status quo, which has helped him build a reputation as a bold and innovative leader. His strong background in economics has helped him to develop a better understanding of Argentina’s economic challenges and opportunities. And, he is driven by a passion for reform and a desire to promote economic growth and prosperity in Argentina.Statistics indicate that President Milei has revived Argentina’s economy by bringing down inflation wiping out the country’s budget deficit and delivering a surplus for the first time in 12 years. He cut down government spending by 50 per cent, awarded contracts only to the qualified and the competent, deregulated rent controls and doubled apartment supply by cutting down on housing costs. He also lowered import taxes for average consumer goods and incentivized foreign investors. He is going ahead with his plans to tackle corruption in state-owned enterprises by privatising them as well as embarking on labour market reforms that would create more jobs and tackle unemployment. Some of the first actions he undertook as President were to cut down the number of ministries in Argentina from 18 to just 9. For these reasons, JP Morgan has raised its estimate of Argentina’s GDP growth in the third quarter of 2024 to 8.5%. That is the power of transformational and effective leadership backed by vision. Ladies and Gentlemen, there is a thread that runs through these leaders. And that is vision backed up with an action plan. American fashion enthusiast, Ralph Lauren said: “A leader has the vision and conviction that a dream can be achieved. He inspires the power and energy to get it done.” This is what Okpara, Lee, Kagame, Milei and Wong have done. Kagame, Milei and Wong are also still doing in Rwanda, Argentina and Singapore. These can also be done in our country. The question, once again, is how? Let me share my thoughts on how. It is obvious that all through history, leaders who have been able to change their societies for the better have always been those who had a vision and also pursued their vision with conviction. Through their conviction, they are able to rouse others, or, create a band of followers who having bought into the vision are also willing to dedicate themselves to the outcome. Therefore, for a leader to effectively transform his society, he or she must be able to show and express such leadership traits as vision, critical thinking, strong communication, emotional intelligence and ability for collaboration. With vision, a leader can develop clear objectives and missions for his government stating what exactly he wants to achieve. This would help him to focus attention on the real issues. A leader must also have the capacity to be a strategic thinker. Leadership is no tea party.Therefore, a leader that can think strategically will be in the best position to identify opportunities and challenges, and develop plans to address them. A transformational and effective leader must have strong communication skills. This is because leaders must be able to communicate clearly and persuasively. Those who do this are better placed to inspire their followers to work towards a common goal. Emotional intelligence is also crucial as leaders with high emotional intelligence can understand and empathize with their followers. This helps to build trust and loyalty. Finally, as the dynamics of leadership indicate that no man is an island, transformational and effective leaders should be able to open themselves to collaboration with their followers and their country’s diversity. I believe that effective leaders must be able to work collaboratively with their followers, and empower them to take ownership of their economic development. Transformational and effective leaders turn things around if they are skilled in economic literacy because they need to have a good understanding of economic principles and concepts, including macroeconomics, microeconomics, and international trade. They also need to demonstrate capacity for financial management because they should be able to manage available finances effectively, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. Also, they must have an understanding of project management because they have to have an understanding of project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Besides, effective and transformational leaders should be able to equip themselves with good negotiation and conflict resolution skills as these would come in handy when they negotiate and resolve conflicts that arise along the way of leadership and governance.

I also believe that leaders must be able to build the necessary partnerships that would enable them to transform their visions into deliverables. This includes partnerships with other governments, businesses, stakeholders and civil society. I believe this is vital to promote economic development. The above stood Dr. Okpara out among his peers. I am also convinced that leaders must invest in human capital. By doing so, they can build the skills and capacities of their citizens to rational development action. That also relieves the burden of governance while helping to promote enterprise by building the capacities of the people for self-reliant enterprise and fostering a culture of innovation and employment. Lastly, I believe that transformational and effective leaders are also advocates and practitioners of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Through these, they promote economic stability and good governance. Conclusion When it comes to achieving economic growth and development, leadership plays a crucial role. A strong and effective leader has the power to transform a struggling economy into a thriving one. History has shown us time and again that exceptional leaders have been able to turn around their countries’ economic situations and bring prosperity to their people.

In today’s fast-paced and constantly evolving economic landscape, the need for strong leadership is more apparent than ever. As technology advances and globalization increases, the challenges faced by economies have become more complex. This is where the role of a leader becomes even more critical, as they must navigate these challenges and steer their countries towards economic transformation. One of the key factors that differentiate a successful leader from an average one is the ability to envision a better future and create a roadmap to achieve it. A leader with a clear vision can inspire and motivate their team to work towards a common goal. This is especially crucial when it comes to economic transformation, as it often involves making tough decisions and implementing reforms that may not be popular at first,

Apart from having a clear vision, a leader must also possess strong leadership qualities to drive economic transformation. These qualities include effective communication, decision-making skills, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. A leader must be able to communicate their vision and goals effectively to their team and rally them towards achieving them. They must also be capable of making difficult decisions and taking risks that may be necessary for the country’s economic growth.In today’s digital age, where information is readily available, leaders must also be able to adapt and evolve with the changing times. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for agile and adaptable leaders who can navigate through uncertain times and come up with innovative solutions. A transformational and effective leader must be able to analyze data and use it to make informed decisions while keeping an eye on the future. Furthermore, a leader’s role in economic transformation goes beyond their country’s borders. In a globalized world, economies are interconnected, and international relations play a crucial role in economic growth. A leader must be able to build strong relationships with other countries and negotiate favourable trade deals (See the proposal by Donald Trump to impose 25% import tariff on Mexico and Canada unless they commit to controlling their borders and stop the export of fentanyl to the US. Kelechi Madu, the former Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, is already calling on the Canadian leadership to commit to Trump’s demands because he sees the negative impact of the 25% tariff on the Canadian economy.) Finally, transformational and effective leaders must also be able to represent their country on the global stage and attract foreign investments.How do we get such leaders? In my 2018 presentation at the 80th Birthday Colloquium of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, now of blessed memory, titled “Democracy and Development: A Prolegomena for Growth”, I laid out what ought to be our focus in re-engineering our leadership recruitment process. I said: “When we elect our leaders and representatives, it must occur to us that we are entrusting a set of competent, credible and honest people with our lives, our security, and our resources etc.” Therefore, for us to get the sort of visionary leaders that will transformationally and effectively lead our country out of the woods and end our run with poor leadership, one that is capable, competent, and ethical, we must “design a democratic leadership recruitment process that is based on merit and competence; one which alters the incumbent systems.