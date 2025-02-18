Leaders Of PLWDs Trained On Leadership Virtues

Share

Leaders of various disability groups, including the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Abia State Deaf Association (ASDA), National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (NAPPD), Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria (SCIAN), Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN), Leprosy Association, and the Association of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, have been urged to embrace all aspects of leadership to effectively support their members.

Speaking at a leadership training for Persons Living with Disabilities in Umuahia, Abia State capital, the Chairman of the Abia State Disability Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities, Hon. David Anyaele, emphasized the crucial role of good leadership in driving progress within the disability community.

Anyaele outlined the objectives of the training, which include strengthening the capacity of leaders to address the needs of their respective groups, positioning their organizations to attract local and international support, and reducing internal conflicts that hinder progress.

He noted that strong leadership is essential for fostering organizational growth, sustainability, and inclusivity.

“Leadership determines work culture, values, public perception, and the ability to attract quality personnel, investment, and patronage.

“It is about influence empowering and securing the commitment of internal and external stakeholders to achieve an organization’s vision and mission,” he said

He explained that effective leadership, characterized by strong communication, motivation, and mentorship, creates an environment that drives impact and excellence.

These qualities, he added, are not just essential for governments and businesses but also for non-profits and civil society organizations advocating for disability rights and interventions.

Anyaele encouraged participants to take advantage of leadership training opportunities, which are often denied to persons with disabilities due to societal barriers such as discrimination, stigma, isolation, and environmental inaccessibility.

He also highlighted institutional challenges, including the lack of inclusive policies, legal frameworks, and accessible public infrastructure, which continue to hinder full participation in society.

“With skilful and efficient leadership, organizations of and for persons with disabilities can motivate their members and teams to form a strong, united force working toward a shared vision and mission.

“Building this synergy not only enhances productivity and efficiency but also fosters a sense of belonging and commitment among members and their families,” he said.

In his presentation on leadership, resource person Mr Adegbemi King described leadership as a learnable skill that involves inspiring, guiding, and influencing others toward achieving a common goal.

He emphasized that the purpose of the training was to equip leaders of disability organizations with improved leadership and organizational skills.

King urged participants to remain dedicated to their roles and stay focused on their mission of advocating for and supporting their members.

