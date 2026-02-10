Leaders Of Opposition Coalition’ Are Building Castle In The Air –Obadele

Hon Olumide Obadele, the Director General of Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT), has been in the forefront of those campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks on why he believes the President deserves another term and efforts being made to make it a reality

Why did you set up the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) despite the existence of numerous pro-Tinubu groups?

The truth is that PNT is one of the earliest Pro-Tinubu support groups in Ondo State, but I am of the strong belief that the many Pro-Tinubu support groups, springing up here and there, is as a result of the outstanding performance of the President and the strategic support of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo.

What is your group doing differently from the other groups?

In PNT, our operations transcend beyond our party – All Progressives Congress (APC). For us, we want to deliver nothing less than one million votes to President Tinubu in 2027, This has never happened before, and we believe we can make it happen.

So, we are talking to people in the other parties and even those who do not belong to any party. We talk to groups, associations, communities, and the like. In achieving this, we blend old politicians with new ones as well as people from across the gamut of society.

What is your relationship with other Pro-Tinubu groups?

We have a very robust relationship with other pro-Tinubu groups. We have the same goal and we are pursuing the same purpose, which is the re-election of President Tinubu. So, we are like children of the same parents.

Since the group was set up, what have been your activities?

We have achieved a lot too numerous to mention here. We have been able to build structures in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, the 203 wards and the 3,933 polling units of the state.

At the moment, we are raising at least 50 additional members of our groups in each of the polling units in Ondo State. Secondly, through the effort of our group, the entire structure of Action Alliance (AA) defected to the APC and they are working with us here in PNT.

We are also working on four other parties and they are joining us any moment from now. In December 2025, through the magnanimity of the Minister of Interior, we were one of the groups that distributed rice and other gifts to the people of Ondo State. It was unprecedented in the fifty-year history of Ondo State.

What are the chances of President Tinubu in the 2027 election, and do you see the proliferation of support groups as counterproductive?

In 2027, President Tinubu would win fair and square. His performance during this first term has emasculated the opposition. A few months ago, the major opposition was on life support, but today they are in the morgue and those who remain there will be the final undertakers. As for the proliferation of groups, it would be a great blessing at the end of the day.

What do you think is the benefit of Tinubu’s government to citizens of Ondo State?

The Tinubu government is a blessing to Ondo State. For the first time, we have two substantive ministers, and the two of them are making us proud. Under this administration, the state hospital is now a teaching hospital.

In terms of infrastructure, Ore-Akure road is under construction with solid concrete, while the long-abandoned Akure- Ado road is nearing completion. Likewise, the Ilesa-Benin dual carriage highway is also under construction. Many things are happening here and we are having it good. So, dispensation is the golden era of our democratic experience.

Many Nigerians are complaining of economic hardship in the country, what is your take on that?

That may be true during the early stage of the administration but no longer now. Initially, the Tinubu-led administration had to take very difficult economic decisions in the overall interest of Nigerian.

Presently and in all fairness to President Tinubu and his team, the country’s economy is looking good. Prices of food items have gone down drastically and I think this is a good omen that our economy is looking good. We may not be where we desire to be but we are no longer where we used to be.

What about the area of insecurity; many Nigerians think that the government has failed, do you share this view?

Insecurity in Nigeria is not something that started today. I describe it as a hydra-headed monster that threatens the very existence of our country. But the Tinubu-led administration is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians are well secured.

This is demonstrated by the pro-activeness of the administration to security challenges as well as the willpower of the administration to overcome the menace of insecurity. With the Tinubuled administration, the battle against the enemies of Nigeria is being won gradually and tactically. The problem of ruling political parties is the choice of candidate, what is your suggestion on how to handle this?

Any party either ruling or not should not have problems as regards the choice of candidates, if well structured. APC is a well-structured party with a working constitution. In the year 2026, this will be demonstrated again as candidates for various positions would emerge following laid down rules, without rancour or any form of shortchange. Democracy is fastgrowing in our dear country and the players are getting mature by the day as they master the art.

There has been controversy over the leadership of APC in Ondo State, what is your stake?

I want to differ a bit on that, and I think we need to differentiate between leadership and influence. Somebody could be a passive leader without influence or little influence. The position of our party is clear; the governor of the state is the leader of the party and the case of Ondo State is not and cannot be different.

No doubt, the Minister of Interior has done a lot to build, develop and empower members and leaders of the party, but the governor remains the leader of the party in the state. I will like to state clearly that leadership is earned, and when anyone attempts to force it on the people, he becomes a dictator and no longer a leader. The people ultimately determine who their leader is.

Do you see APC retaining Ondo State after the next round of elections?

The APC in Ondo State will be in power for a long time. The party is strong, healthy and growing every day. We have witnessed a lot of leaders and members of the major opposition parties defect to the APC. So, I can safely pontificate that we will not lose any of our elections to any party in the next round of elections and this will strengthen us to be in control here for a long time.

Do you see the coalition of opposition parties ousting the APC-led Federal Government?

The thought of any coalition of opposition political parties ousting Tinubu in the next presidential election is like building a castle in the air. The coalition is a gathering of strange bedfellows, built by men of strange ambitions to arrive at a strange destination. Mark my words, the outcome of the presidential election would be the beginning of the collapse of the coalition and the last signal of the fall.