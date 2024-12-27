Leaders Need Your Prayers, Says Bauchi Gov

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged the Christian community and other Nigerians to pray for their leaders. He made the call while receiving a delegation of Christian communities on Christmas homage at Government House.

Mohammed emphasized that prayers are essential for the current administration to deliver the benefits of democracy to all citizens.

He also commended the Christian communities for their support and cooperation in maintaining peace in the state, encouraging them to continue upholding this spirit.

The governor pledged to complete the long-abandoned Christian cemetery. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Abraham Damina praised Mohammed for his support for the Christian community.

The cleric thanked the governor for providing food items, clothing, and other essential support during Christmas. He also appreciated the governor’s concern for the Christian community’s well-being.

Share

Please follow and like us: