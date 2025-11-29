Leaders Must Have Patience To Listen, Wisdom To Unite – Gbajabiamila

…Says Nigeria’s Future Will Be Brighter

…Africa Must Nurture Leaders With Integrity, Competence…Ghanian Speaker

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said all intending leaders must have the wisdom to unite people and develop the patience to listen, saying leadership is first a matter of character before it is a matter of competence.

Gbajabiamila stated this at the graduation ceremony of Cohort 4 mentors at the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) and the opening of the Secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (COSPAL) in Abuja.

He said, “A person’s brilliance may open the door, but it is their integrity that keeps them in the room. As you are conferred with the LMI Fellowship today, I urge you to hold on to the values we have tried to instil in you and become shining examples to all.

Gbajabiamila, who was the speaker of the 9th House and is the founder of LMI, said, “In a diverse country like ours—with its complexity, plurality, and beauty—anyone who wishes to lead must develop the patience to listen, the wisdom to unite, and the strength to make principled decisions even when they are difficult.

You have strengthened my conviction that Nigeria’s future will be brighter than its past, as you carry forward the mantle of leadership in our dear country.

“Today is another special day—one that fills me with pride, and a sense of fulfilment. When we gathered here three weeks ago for the Opening Ceremony, some of you sat here with anticipation and uncertainty, but also with hope, curiosity, and ambition.

“Looking at you today, more grounded, more enlightened, more purposeful, more confident, I am reassured that our collective labour has not been in vain.

“You have listened to eminent leaders – about 80 of them in three weeks – who have spent decades living and practising leadership—not just talking about it.

“You have been challenged, stretched and sometimes even confronted with the difference between who you are and who you aspire to be.

He thanked his successor, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, for their support.

In his address, Secretary-General of CoSPAL and Chairman of LMI, Amb. ’Dapo Oyewole said, “Today, we gather not only to celebrate the completion of this fourth Cohort, but to affirm the continuing success of our Founder’s bold vision in youth-leadership development, public-sector excellence and democratic resilience.

“When the Legislative Mentorship Initiative was founded in 2022 by our visionary leader, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, then Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives—it was designed to identify, nurture and empower a new generation of principled, competent and ethical public sector leaders.

“The LMI has, from inception, been intentional about representing Nigeria in all its diversity. And every year, we strengthened that commitment by ensuring as much gender and ethnic balance and also Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) are fully included—reminding us that leadership must always be inclusive, equitable and truly reflective of the society we aim to serve, and the best form of leadership is by example.

“But before these 50 exceptional young Nigerians sitting before us, the LMI had graduated 167 Fellows across three cohorts, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Our LMI Fellows are now serving in the public sector with distinction in:

In the State House;

In the Office of the Speaker, across the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund;

In Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs);

At the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC)—where two of our Fellows are currently deployed abroad, representing Nigeria with excellence.

In her welcome remarks, the director of LMI, Ms Solape Sonuga, commended the visionary founder of the LMI, Hon. Gbajabiamila.

She said his foresight in creating the platform has transformed the landscape of legislative mentorship in Nigeria. His belief in young people, his commitment to institutional strengthening, and his relentless drive for excellence are the pillars upon which this programme stands.

To the fellows, he said, “You came in as individuals with passion, and you are leaving as a community of emerging leaders equipped with the knowledge, networks, and clarity needed to shape the future of governance in Nigeria and beyond. Watching your growth has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this programme.

Three weeks ago, when we started this journey, I shared the African adage that says, “the child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

Well, these ones have been embraced by the smartest, most brilliant, most committed village anyone could hope for. Over the past three weeks, they have been surrounded by a community of thinkers, doers, visionaries, and public servants who believe deeply in their potential and in the promise they carry for our nation.

And the transformation has been evident. We have watched them grow in confidence, sharpen their curiosity, broaden their worldview, and deepen their understanding of what it truly means to serve.

The conversations, the assignments, the debates, the elections, the late nights, the reflections, each moment has contributed to shaping who they are becoming.

In a keynote address, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana and Chairman, COSPAL, Hon. Alban Subana Dagbi said, “Today is a reminder that the story of Africa is being written by the hands of these young men and women.

“Across our continent, young people constitute not just the majority but the most energetic, most imaginative and most ambitious demographic group. Their aspirations define the possibilities of our future”.

He, however, cautioned that youthfulness alone does not guarantee progress. “The future of Africa will depend on the quality of leaders that we prepare today.

“If we desire a country and a continent that is stable, prosperous and democratic, then we must nurture and mentor leaders with the integrity, competence and vision required for the 21st Century”, he stated.