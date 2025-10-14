Leaders Hail ‘Leading In A Storm’, ‘Beneath The Surface’ At Abuja Presentation

…Defence HQ Announces Training Partnership, Governors Pledge Book Adoptions

Nigeria’s policy, security, and business community turned out in force today at the Los Angeles Events & Conference Centre, Abuja, for the public presentation of two new books by Dr Dakuku Peterside Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface with attendees praising the books’ insightful perspectives and their potential impact on readers in Nigeria and internationally.

Chaired by elder statesman Mohammed Hayatudeen, OON, the star-studded event featured spoken word performances, goodwill messages, keynote remarks by Kenyan-born Prof. Olubayi, and addresses from national and sub-national leaders. Diplomats, including the Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, also joined the celebration.

Chair’s Remarks: “A Mirror and a Compass”

In his address, Mohammed Hayatudeen, OON, said the two books are “a mirror and a compass: a mirror that reflects our present realities with honesty, and a compass that points us toward renewal and hope.”

He described Beneath the Surface as an unflinching diagnosis of Nigeria’s contradictions that “writes to awaken and inspire new thinking,” and Leading in a Storm as a practical manual for leading through today’s “new normal” of constant crises.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary and a rapidly shifting global order, Hayatudeen urged leaders to strengthen leadership, governance, and institutions, and to approach the 2027 elections with clarity, credibility, and respect for democratic norms.

Senior Leaders Endorse and Act

Five Nigerian governors—Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, and Ebonyi—addressed the gathering. Katsina State was represented by the Deputy Governor, the Governor of Ebonyi by a permanent secretary, the Governor of Kano by his special adviser on state affairs, who is a former head of service, and the Governor of Akwa Ibom by the Commissioner for Information.

Senator John Owan ENOH, Honourable Minister of State for Industry at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, attended, along with five other ministers.

In separate goodwill messages, governors connected the books’ themes to their states’ ongoing work in security, infrastructure, agriculture, trade, education, and human development, underscoring leadership as action that delivers measurable results.

Major General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, lauded the works as “field-ready guides for a world where uncertainty is constant,” and announced a Defence Headquarters partnership with Dr Peterside to roll out crisis-leadership training across major military formations.

He further confirmed the procurement of 200 copies of the books “as core resources for officers and soldiers.”

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas aligns the insights of the books with initiatives such as agro-processing hubs, cross-border trade formalisation, and eco-tourism.

Presentation of books

High Chief Jim Martin Nwabueze, Alhaji Nasiru Danu OFR, presented the book.

The Governor of Ebonyi purchased five copies for N5M. The governors of KANO, KATSINA, and TARABA purchased for all members of the Executive Council. The Governor of Akwa Ibom purchased for all government officials.

Funds Raised

Over N200 Million was raised.

Distinguished Attendees

Notable guests physically present included Emeka Ihedioha, Liyel Imoke, Gen. T.Y. Buratai (rtd), Boss Mustapha, Ibe Kachukwu, representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Prof. Oloapa, Gen. Dambazzua (rtd), Celestine Omehia, and Senator Sanusi Daggash, among others.

What attendees said: Participants across sectors praised the books’ clarity, relevance, and practicality, noting their usefulness for policymakers, military leaders, executives, scholars, and students.

Many highlighted how the books convert complex challenges into actionable frameworks for decision-making, delivery, and institutional renewal.

About the Books

Leading in a Storm distils essential principles for navigating volatility—such as sense-making, decisive yet ethical action, disciplined communication, collaboration, and after-action learningequipping leaders to anticipate crises and build resilient teams and systems.

Beneath the Surface is a collection of essays that looks past appearances to interrogate the drivers of Nigeria’s realities—from governance and accountability to youth, energy, and lessons from global experience—provoking dialogue and offering pathways to reform.

About the Author

Dr Dakuku Peterside is a public policy thinker, leadership coach, and development advocate whose work spans governance reforms, energy and downstream regulation, institutional strengthening, and human-capital development.

He writes and speaks widely on crisis leadership, delivery systems, and nation-building.