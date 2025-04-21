Leaders, Followers Must Be Ready To Die For Nigeria –Bishop

Share

The Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Timothy Yahaya, has said for Nigeria to attain a political leadership free of corruption, its leaders and followers must be ready to make the supreme sacrifices.

He accused Nigerian leaders of selfishness and greed, alleging that they are not ready to make sacrifices for the growth and development of the country.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Yahaya said the country will be great if Nigerians will be ready to die for the country, just as Americans are ready to die for America.

The Bishop said: “The lesson for Easter is that, Jesus came to die for people He is supposed to lead and I want to plead with our leaders, they should be seen to be dying for Nigeria, not Nigeria dying for them.

“The people that said Nigeria is not worth dying for but only worth living for decided to say so because the leadership has not done the right thing.

“If the leadership in the country is doing the right thing, just like an American is ready to die for America, Nigerians will be ready to die for Nigeria.

“When Israel went to war with Gaza, though I don’t support any war anywhere in the world, but Israelis who were living in diaspora flew back home to die for their country.”

Share