…Leaders failure promotes lack of faith-UN DSG

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, has warned that when leaders fail to deliver for people on their rights and their futures, they erode their faith in power, in politics and in the state. Mohammed, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, in her keynote address, at the induction of the incoming state chief executives, said the only way to build a more cohesive nation and a more harmonious world is to deliver better services, better opportunities, better safety, better government, and a healthier environment, for the people.

She said: “That results in a loss of trust, in resentment between generations and towards elites; and in greater tensions between groups, cultures, ethnicities, and religions.”

She called for massive investment and political attention in a number of areas could such as energy.

She added: “In Nigeria, we face a situation where 36 per cent of households do not have access to the electricity grid and where we remain almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels for electricity generation. “Nigeria has a well defined energy transition plan. Our energy mix must change and the international community must meet its investment pledges to support countries in this transition,” she said.

She also called for expansion on food and agriculture; education and skills; digital connectivity; social and environmental protection.