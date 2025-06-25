Leaders Arrive Hague Summit As NATO Chief Rutte Flatters Trump

Share

NATO leaders have arrived in The Hague for a summit hailed by German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, as historic and aimed at securing peace in Europe for future generations.

It is US President Donald Trump’s first NATO summit since 2019 and all 32 leaders are set to commit to spending 5% of national output on defence and related infrastructure.

Ahead of his arrival, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, sent him a presummit message, lavishing praise on his handling of Western alliance and the conflict in Iran.

“You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening. It was not easy but we’ve got them all signed on to five percent,” Rutte wrote, in a message posted by Trump on social media.

He also congratulated Trump on his “decisive action in Iran, that was truly extraordinary and something no one else dared to do. It makes us safer.”

Asked later if it was embarrassing that his private message had been shared, Rutte told the BBC there was “absolutely no problem – there was nothing in it that had to stay secret”.

Western leaders have all had to navigate their relationships with Trump, known for his sometimes unpredictable handling of diplomacy. The two-day NATO summit has already been scaled back, apparently to accommodate his schedule.

Share