Leaders Across Party Lines Must Choose Akeredolu’s Successor – Adegbenro

Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, a former Senatorial candidate in Ondo Central district, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro has admonished leaders to look beyond political divides in choosing a successor for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship election to November 16 to choose the next occupier of Alagbaka Government House.

But Adegbenro who was Commissioner For Works during the tenure of the immediate past government of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko said citizens must look beyond political parties in choosing a credible governor who would build on the legacies of former governors of the State.

In a statement titled “Building On Foundation Of Our Legends,” Adegbenro said former governors since 1976 when the State was created have laid a solid foundation and that all that is needed is building on it.

His words “It is pertinent to appreciate the efforts of our founding fathers both in the political and nonpolitical arena. Their efforts produced the state we are all proud of today.

“A cursory look at our leaders’ achievements in the last 43 years of the existence of our state, is worthy of appreciating the yeoman’s job that each one of them did when they were on the stage.

“Like an architect would sketch the structure, creating the staircase to take everyone aspiring to go to the next level, our great legend, Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin prepared the directions we should go to make our state great and enviable.

He educated us, built schools, and proved that our state could be a hub of industries from financial to manufacturing. Many industries were established and our farm produce was explored and given added value by processing them.

“From that time, subsequent administrations have been building on this with great efforts, determination, and dedication. Pa Ade Adefarati made a great impact and we still appreciate his contributions to the development of our state to date.

“Dr. Olusegun Agagu, the great scholar, also turned around the fortune of our state and the impact he made remains fresh in our memories as we can still see them around us.

“Dr Olusegun Mimiko is another brilliant legend who manoeuvred the ship of our dear state to an enviable harbour. His contributions to the state are numerous and highly impactful.

“At the moment, a legal luminary, who has hit the pinnacle of his career, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is doing his best, so that the good legacy that the state is known for can be sustained.

“No doubt, all our legends, both the living and the dead, worked their hearts out to see our state taken to greater heights and rank among the comity of developing states.

“Now it is time to choose another leader who will hold the rein of our dear state for another four years.

We need to know that if we get it right, we will be better off and if otherwise, we will have ourselves to blame.

“The importance of the seat of the governor requires that we all come together and ensure we choose someone who will build on the foundation laid by our legends. It is high time we rested sentiments and primordial arguments that have been undermining the development of our state.

“Our political affiliations should be put into relief if we are determined to move our state forward in terms of socio-economic development. What should matter to us now is, who among us, irrespective of gender, has what it takes to turn our state into a smart community through Hi-Tech governance.

“We should be mindful of our focus on turning our state into an industrial hub when we are deciding on who should be the captain of our ship. The political class should think outside the box on how we can get personalities who can explore and exploit our blue economy maximally for the betterment of our state.

“Our state should be wired in compliance with the world standard of doing business, investing more in human capital. The political leadership should scout for and present to the people of the state cerebral individuals for them to elect as the governor of the state in 2024. Let us begin to pursue peace and unity among ourselves so that our state can progress astronomically in all sectors.”